Turkish lira deposit rates still “not attractive”

Turkish lira deposit rates still “not attractive”
By bne IntelIiNews November 4, 2020

The maximum interest rate on Turkish lira consumer loans applied by local banks is 35%, whereas for vehicle loans it is 31% and for mortgage loans it is 25%, but deposit rates on the other hand are within a maximum band of 12-13%, daily Sozcu reported on November 3.

Official inflation stands at just below 12% while a 5% deposit tax on maturities of up to six months is still in effect.

Meanwhile, despite the jump in costs, Turkish lira (TRY) loans growth only declined to 46.1% y/y as of October 23 from 48.8% y/y as of September 4.

The weekly fresh loans flow is still positive and the new lira created by Turkish banks generally ends up as USD or gold, if not as imports, after returning to the fold.

Consumers and companies in desperate financial straits keep borrowing at whatever cost they have to and those left with any extra lira in their hands at a point in the circular money flow in the domestic economy have little option but to buy USD or gold amid the ongoing record lows set by the TRY against the USD.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market

Spectre of 2001 economic crisis repeat now haunts Turkey says ex-central bank chief

Kazakhstan: Kaspi glitch highlights growing reliance on virtual money

Data

Serbia’s retail trade up by real 7.7% y/y in September

Serbia has seen steady growth in retail sales since the government lifted lockdown in May.

Serbia’s GDP down 1.3% y/y in 3Q20, flash estimate shows

Serbia is expected to go into recession this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the economy seen falling by up to 3.5%.

Manufacturing PMI shows Kazakh operating conditions easing in October after September rebound

Index reading seen as showing a "notable bump in the road in the recovery" of Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector,

October PMI ‘indicates Turkish industrial production set to fall only 0.8% this year’

Forecast comes despite collapse in output earlier in year due to coronavirus crisis. Positive picture in spite of ongoing lira weakness “which is causing inflationary pressures to build”.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI sinks for the second month in a row as economy continues to slow

The slowdown that started in September slowed some more in October as the IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI dropped again to 46.9 at the start of the fourth quarter, from 48.9 in September.

Serbia’s retail trade up by real 7.7% y/y in September
1 day ago
Serbia’s GDP down 1.3% y/y in 3Q20, flash estimate shows
1 day ago
Manufacturing PMI shows Kazakh operating conditions easing in October after September rebound
1 day ago
October PMI ‘indicates Turkish industrial production set to fall only 0.8% this year’
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI sinks for the second month in a row as economy continues to slow
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    2 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    6 days ago
  3. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market
    1 day ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: What’s wrong with the Macedonian language?
    8 days ago
  5. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    5 days ago
  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    10 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    2 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    15 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    13 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss