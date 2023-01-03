Turkey’s official consumer price index (CPI) inflation ended 2022 at 64% y/y, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK, or TurkStat) said on December 3 (chart).

The official rate peaked in October at 86%, the highest headline rate recorded by Turkey since the 91% posted in June 1998. With the advent of December, the base effect from a year ago came into effect, pulling inflation down.

At 64%, Turkey remains in the seventh place in the world inflation league.

The Istanbul-based ENAG inflation research group of economists, meanwhile, released an end-2022 inflation figure of 138% y/y.

TUIK also gave an official figure of 98% y/y for producer price index (PPI) inflation at end-2022.

On October 27, the central bank hiked its expectation for end-2022 official inflation to 65% (upper boundary: 68%) from the previous figure of 60% (upper boundary: 64%) given in its July inflation report.

The authority forecast end-2023 official inflation at 22% (upper boundary: 27%).

The guidance was based on the assumption that the Turkish lira (TRY) will not experience another crash. As of mid-afternoon local time on January 3, the USD/TRY pair was up 0.7% to TRY 18.74 from 18.6 on October 27.

If the USD/TRY remains stable, Turkey’s official inflation figure looks set to decline to the 30-40%s across 2023.

On December 22, at its latest rate-setting meeting, the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept its policy rate constant at 9%.

Turkey’s policy rate, however, essentially remains idle on the sidelines. The government conducts monetary policy via macroprudential measures and non-capital controls. It does not need to cut the policy rate any further. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded a single-digit policy rate and it was delivered at 9%.

The turbulence-free mood on the global market continues. Turkey’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS) remain below the 600-level, while the yield on the Turkish government’s 10-year eurobonds remains below the 10% level.

Table: Main macro indicators.