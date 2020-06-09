Turkey fortifies imports wall a little more

Turkey fortifies imports wall a little more
By bne IntelIiNews June 9, 2020

Turkey’s trade ministry has published 38 communiques in the Official Gazette to change tariff rates on 150 products, business daily Dunya reported on June 7.

According to the newspaper’s data mining of the foreign trade codes in the communiques, the ministry has mainly changed the tariff rates on consumption goods and some items that have ‘final goods’ properties but are used in the production of other goods. A few raw material items are also affected.

Care products for children, lighting equipment, iron and steel wares, audio-visual equipment, furniture and measuring devices are among the items hit by the tariff adjustments.

Since April, Turkey has stepped up its import compression efforts but the desired fruits are not visible as yet—the May trade data suggests that the trade deficit was around $3.4bn, up 79% y/y and exactly the same level as seen in April.

The June data is awaited for gauging the impact of the latest tariff hikes.

Turkey’s exports fell 41% y/y to $9.4bn in May, marking a slim recovery from April’s $8.4bn.

The contraction in imports remained relatively limited, registering at 28% y/y to produce a figure of $12.8bn, a higher figure than April’s $11.8bn.

Imports of investment goods remained almost unchanged at $1.87bn compared to April while intermediate goods imports rose to $9.8bn from $8.8bn in April. Consumption goods imports were down to $1bn in May from $1.2bn a month ago.

Oil imports rose to $1.24bn from $908mn in April, making oil the country’s third largest import item compared to the fourth place it took in the previous month.

In April and May, oil imports stood at $3.5bn and $3.6bn, respectively.

Oil has traditionally been the highest-value import item for Turkey, which is almost entirely reliant on imports to meet its energy needs, but the oil price crisis that has arisen in tandem with the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency has pushed it down the ranking.

The government sells the oil price collapse as justifying the presented official inflation and current account data—but fuel prices for Turkish consumers and the trade deficit are on the rise and oil prices bounced back in May.

The largest import item remained machinery. The category was valued at $1.51bn, up from $1.41bn. It was valued at $1.88bn and $1.89bn in April and May last year, respectively. It seems that compressing machinery imports much further is not an possible.

The second largest import item in May was gold, which was given a value of $1.44bn. This item is volatile. What kind of trades are happening in relation to it is unknown.

Iron-steel imports were down to $885mn from $945mn in April while there was still $851mn worth of consumer electronics imports, albeit the figure was lower than the $945mn in the previous month.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s deal to join Euroclear not greeted with unbridled enthusiasm

Turkey’s public finances no longer “pillar of strength” they once were says Capital

ISTANBUL BLOG: Lenders warned to avoid dancing around amended asset ratio, but everyone’s dancing around something in Turkey

Data

No room for complacency amid new corona outbreaks in emerging Europe

Surge in new COVID-19 cases in Caucasus, Moldova and Poland, while fresh outbreaks in Balkans show virus not yet under control.

Turkey’s public finances no longer “pillar of strength” they once were says Capital

Debt-to-GDP ratio will continue to rise and, as investors demand a higher premium to hold Turkish sovereign debt, local currency bond yields will probably drift higher over coming years, analysis concludes.

Lithuanian CPI growth eases further to just 0.3% y/y in May

The slowdown came mainly on the back of prices falling in the housing and transport sectors, a result of the falling oil prices because of the coronavirus pandemic that depressed the global oil market.

Hungarian tourism collapses in April

Hungary's tourism sector had a record year in 2019, but suffered an immediate blow after border restrictions were introduced from mid-March. Industry insiders say it will take years to recover.

Turkey sees unexpected rise in inflation as lira weakness pushes up prices

Elevated food and energy prices counter downward impact on demand of coronavirus crisis. Despite development, further rate cut still anticipated.

No room for complacency amid new corona outbreaks in emerging Europe
8 hours ago
Turkey’s public finances no longer “pillar of strength” they once were says Capital
1 day ago
Lithuanian CPI growth eases further to just 0.3% y/y in May
1 day ago
Hungarian tourism collapses in April
2 days ago
Turkey sees unexpected rise in inflation as lira weakness pushes up prices
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    13 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago
  4. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    11 days ago
  5. Poland reports record numbers of coronavirus cases during weekend
    1 day ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    20 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    13 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    15 days ago
  4. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    11 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss