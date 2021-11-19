Tension on Belarus-Poland diminishes, but refugees not out of the woods yet

Tensions on the Belarus-Polish border have diminished as the first 500 refugees were flown home and most of the remainder were moved to a warehouse for food and shelter, but hundreds remain in the camp in the woods by the fence as night closed in on November 18.

The crisis came to a crescendo on November 16, when hundreds of mostly young men tried to storm the border, only to be met with the Polish security force’s stun grenades, water cannon and tear gas. A fierce battle raged for about an hour until the migrants were beaten back and finally defeated.

The next day Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko talked with German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the second time in three days, demanding the EU recognise his presidency and revoke the four rounds of sanctions imposed so far.

However, Merkel, who has long experience of brokering peace deals in Eastern Europe, seems to have placated the one-time communal farm manager as tensions subsided in the next 24 hours.

An Iraqi plane arrived from Baghdad to take the first load of migrants home. A large proportion of the migrants left the forest camp and moved into a dry and warm warehouse, where they were given hot food and a bed. And Belarusian security forces moved the forest camp back from the fence and prevented any more attempts to storm the border.

While tensions remain high, the numbers of migrants actually on the border has been greatly reduced and the Belarusian security forces seem to be actively de-escalating the tensions, whereas there were previously reports of some officers actively directing the assaults on the Polish border.

The crisis now seems to be moving towards an end-game as all sides look for some face-saving way to withdraw, barring fresh surprises.

