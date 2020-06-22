Telegram to create proxies to work in Iran

Telegram to create proxies to work in Iran
Durov as an icon. A protester holding a painting of the Telegram co-founder during a demonstration last year against Russia's "sovereign internet" law.
By bne IntelIiNews June 22, 2020

Co-founder of the encrypted Telegram instant messaging service, Pavel Durov, said on his channel on June 22 that the company plans to create proxy servers to work in Iran where it is hindered by official efforts to block it.

The mysterious Durov has previously said discussions took place with the Iranian government to get the app unblocked, but that the conversations ended when he refused to share user data with the Iranian Intelligence Service.

Despite the current filtering of the app in Iran, it remains the most popular such application after WhatsApp, which is accessible but open to so-called man-in-the-middle snooping, according to Durov’s statements made on previous occasions.

Durov called on Telegram company employees to pay attention to "those countries where Telegram is still blocked at the state level, such as Iran and China."

"We ask the admins of the former proxy servers for Russian users to focus their efforts on these countries. They should also stand ready for new challenges," the billionaire added.

Russia’s Roskomnadzor watchdog said on June 19 it would lift its ban on using Telegram in the country following a decision cleared with the general prosecutor.

Stand-off with security services

Telegram has been blocked in Russia since 2018 after a stand-off with the security services and legislators who demanded compliance with anti-terrorism laws and a commitment to sharing encryption keys.

Telegram’s claimed ‘uncrackability’ is one of the main appeals of the service. It is widely used by Russian State Duma deputies precisely because the FSB cannot listen in on their conversations.

Durov, who has his offices in Dubai and lives in self-imposed exile, is a leader in the Eurasian tech sector. Two years ago, he raised $1.7bn in the largest ICO (initial coin offering) ever to fund the development of TON blockchain.

However, Durov has also fallen foul of US authorities. They classed the blockchain’s Gram coin as an unregulated security and banned it. Durov cancelled the project and may now have to return the money he raised to investors.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkish companies for first time use central bank’s yuan swap facility to cover import bills

Slovak investment fund Sandberg Capital bought stake in Czechia's fastest-growing cloud service company

Romanian unicorn UiPath expects $10bn valuation in new financing round

Tech

Slovak investment fund Sandberg Capital bought stake in Czechia's fastest-growing cloud service company

Sandberg's investment manager Jakub Krajcovic says he believes the business area has "huge potential" and the fund plans to focus on it more deeply.

Romanian unicorn UiPath expects $10bn valuation in new financing round

Enterprise robotic process automation software company is reportedly preparing a new round of financing that would increase its market value to over $10bn.

Russia's IT industry faces severe brain drain

The Russian IT industry will experience a severe brain drain in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensuing economic crisis, unless the government introduces support measures for the sector, major local IT companies warn.

Russia to dramatically hike fines for data theft

Hackers are preying on Russians' personal data and the number of crimes has ballooned. The government is responding with a dramatic hike to the fines for stealing information, but some experts say the proposed measures are too harsh

Russian deputies introduce a bill to un-ban the Telegram messaging service

Russian Duma deputies from the minority fraction Fair Russia have conceded defeat to reality and have introduced a bill to un-ban the popular messaging service Telegram that belongs to Russian tech whizz-kid Pavel Durov.

Slovak investment fund Sandberg Capital bought stake in Czechia's fastest-growing cloud service company
2 days ago
Romanian unicorn UiPath expects $10bn valuation in new financing round
4 days ago
Russia's IT industry faces severe brain drain
15 days ago
Russia to dramatically hike fines for data theft
15 days ago
Russian deputies introduce a bill to un-ban the Telegram messaging service
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. Europe and Nato’s Libya nightmare outcome would leave Russian and Turkish military bases staring across the Med
    7 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  3. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    8 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  5. Russia’s Economy Ministry releases fresh forecasts for 2020 and beyond on June 18.
    5 days ago
  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    27 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  4. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    29 days ago
  5. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    25 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss