TELEBRIEF: Russian retail in the time of coronavirus

By bne IntelliNews April 28, 2020

TELEBRIEF: Retail in the time of corona

Tune in on Wednesday, April 29 at 17:00 LONDON (12:00 NYC, 19:00 MSK) and get briefed on what is going on by top executives from Russia’s biggest retail companies.

 

 

It's the worst crisis since the time of the Great Depression and with a large share of the world’s population locked up at home for at least two months, the retail sector is in the front line. Many companies won’t survive. All the companies are going to take a massive hit to their bottom line.

But just how bad will it be? And what are companies doing to mitigate the disaster?

 

bne IntelliNews and EM have joined forces to host a TELEBRIEF with senior executives from Russia’s top retail companies and investment bankers to get a briefing on what is going on.

The lineup includes:

Svetlana Demyashkevich, the CFO of X5 Retail Group, Russia’s biggest retail company and market leader in the supermarket sector;

Daniil Fedorov, the CFO of Ozon, one of Russia’s big three e-commerce businesses;

Ekaterina Sokolova, the CFO of M.video-Eldorado Group, Russia’s biggest consumer electronics chain and one of the biggest white good stores in Europe; and

Artur Galimov, the retail, agriculture and real estate research analyst at Sova Capital.

 

The meeting will be hosted by Ben Aris, editor-in-chief of bne IntelliNews, and Tom Blackwell, CEO of EM, Russia’s leading PR agency.

Watch the meeting stream live at these pages:

YouTube

Facebook

bne IntelliNews

Get an email notification 5mins before the start by clicking the button here. Or follow @bneintellinews on twitter for notification and links to the broadcast.

 

The meeting will start at NYC 12:00, LONDON 17:00, MSK 19:00.

A recorded version of the TELEBRIEF will be available to view on YouTube after the broadcast is over. Just click on the video box above to watch it anytime. 

For more information or to submit questions please email me.

 

Ben Aris

Editor-in-chief

bne IntelliNews

