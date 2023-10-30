Suspicious tremor in Syria sparks speculation of Western military strike

Suspected strike on a Iranian position near Homs. / bne IntelliNews: Google Earth
By bne IntelIiNews October 30, 2023

A possible military strike measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale south of Homs has been reported by the Syrian National Seismic Centre, Homs News Network reported on October 30.  

According to reports from the city, an intense blast was heard across a wide area of Homs city  at 19:26 local time. Online coordinates of the quake suggest it happened near the domestic airport and close to industrial warehouses.  

Homs Police Command said no earthquake had occurred in the province, and what was being circulated on social media about an explosion was untrue.

It is still unclear whether the cause was an earthquake or an explosion or a military strike by Israel or the US on Iranian or Hezbollah forces. 

Syria has become the site for dozens of Iranian and Hezbollah bases since the end of the Syrian war, and foreign troops, including from the US, continue to be based in areas not under the control of Damascus.

Outside of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Israel has repeatedly hit Syrian military bases and airports in the past two weeks, as part of efforts to deal with the growing threat of Iran’s feared Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) extra-terrestrial Al-Quds Brigade.

Earlier on October 30, Amir Saeed Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, voiced his objections to the presence of US military forces in Syria, claiming it to be a primary source of insecurity, IRNA reported.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria and Gaza, Iravani said, "Regrettably, 12 years after the Syrian crisis began, terrorism remains a significant and persistent threat to both Syria and the region, with the majority of activities centred in areas beyond the Syrian government's control."

"We are concerned about terrorist activities in the occupied territories. The unlawful presence of US military forces in Syria is the main source of insecurity in the country, facilitating the growth of terrorist organisations both within and outside its borders," he added.

He added Iran vehemently condemned terrorist attacks carried out by extremist groups, particularly the one targeting a graduation ceremony at the military academy in Homs on October 4th.

“This cowardly act resulted in multiple casualties, including military personnel, civilians, and innocent family members.”

