Slovenian MPs adopt €3bn anti-coronavirus economic package

Slovenia’s MPs endorsed the €3bn economic stimulus package proposed by government of PM Janez Jansa to offset the consequences of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis on April 2.

The Slovenian government adopted the stimulus package on March 29. The law will help affected businesses and individuals to cope with the epidemic.

The measures will be valid from the outbreak of the epidemic on March 13 until the end of May, and possibly a month longer, STA news agency reported.

Slovenian PM Janez Jansa said in theparliament that this is “the first part of a series" and announced "the government is already working on a second package". A third package will follow after the epidemic.

The new package is an upgrade of the initial measures supporting companies which are suffering as a result of the crisis, and expands them to pensioners, the self-employed and other vulnerable groups.

The package includes bonuses for vital staff and a pay cut for public office holders.

The law introduces a basic income and the cancellation of liabilities for the self-employed with effect from March 13 to May 31. It also introduces a crisis allowance for pensioners, students, large families and people categorised as socially disadvantaged.