Slovenian defense minister resigns after being ousted as party leader

By bne IntelliNews January 19, 2020

Slovenian Defence Minister Karl Erjavec announced he will resign after Agriculture Minister Aleksandra Pivec won the leadership position in the Pensioners' Party (DeSUS) during the party’s internal election on January 18, media reported.

DeSUS is part of the government coalition led by Prime Minister Marjan Sarec. It won 4.9% in the last general election held in 2018 and has five seats in the 90-seat parliament.

Erjavec said he will discuss the date of his resignation with Sarec, according to Delo.

However he said he will remain a member of DeSUS.

“I am withdrawing from politics and also as minister of defense. Since 2004, I have been a minister in various departments. After the decision of the party’s Congress not to elect me as a leader of the Desus Party, I no longer see a reason to be a minister or a member of the government," Erjavec was cited as saying.

