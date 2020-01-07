Slovenia to issue new 10-year bond

Slovenia will issue a new 10-year benchmark government bond via a syndicate of banks if market conditions allow it, Reuters reported, quoting the lead manager as saying on January 6.

Slovenia issued a 10-year benchmark bond worth €1.5bn maturing in March 2029 back in January 2019. The bond carries an annual coupon interest rate of 1.1875% and was sold at a final price of 99.785%, the finance ministry said in a statement. The issue was oversubscribed with bids exceeding €3bn.

According to Reuters, the lead manager said in a document that Slovenia has now mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit Banka Slovenija to lead manage the sale of the new benchmark bond that should mature in January 2030.

Slovenia is rated Baa1 with stable outlook by Moody’s, A+ with positive outlook by Standard & Poor’s and A with stable outlook by Fitch.