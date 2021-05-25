Slovenia’s sentiment indicator continues to grow

Slovenia’s sentiment indicator continues to grow
By bne IntelliNews May 25, 2021

Slovenia’s sentiment indicator improved by 6.2 percentage points (pp) in May compared to the previous month, and by 36.8 pp from a year earlier, the statistics office said on May 25.

This was the sixth consecutive monthly increase of this indicator.

In May, the value of the sentiment indicator was 5.6 pp and was 6.8 pp above the long-term average.

All five components of the sentiment indicator had a positive influence at the monthly level: the confidence indicator in services by 2.9 pp, in manufacturing and among consumers, both by 1.3 pp, in retail trade by 0.6 pp, and in construction by 0.2 pp.

Year on year, the rise of the sentiment indicator was mostly influenced by the confidence indicators in manufacturing (by 15.3 pp) and in services (by 13.7 pp). Confidence indicators among consumers improved by 3.4 pp, in construction by 2.4 pp and in retail trade by 1.9 pp.

