Slovenia’s BSH reportedly restarts production despite coronavirus crisis

By bne IntelliNews April 1, 2020

Slovenia’s BSH Hisni Aparati, which was one of the first large manufacturers in the country to halt production over the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, is now among the first to relaunch production, local media reported on April 1.

The company halted operations on March 15 mainly due to the suspension of public transport and absence of protective equipment.

The company, which is the largest producer of small household appliances in Europe, operated at 15% of capacity on March 30 and hopes to be at 50% next week, news agency STA reported.

“We mostly had to close because public transport was suspended, as 75% of our workers used the bus to come to work,” BSH director Bostjan Gorjup was cited as saying.

He said that the second reason was the absence of protective equipment and the fact that an outbreak at its factory would have created excessive peril for the Upper Savinja valley.

1,500 people work in the factory and the valley has 16,000 inhabitants.

"Those in China have been working for some time already. I expect that those in Italy will get a green light after an inspection where they need to prove they meet security demands, much like was the case in China," Gorjup said.

