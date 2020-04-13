Slovenia’s biggest dairy defies pandemic to start ice cream exports to China

Slovenia’s biggest dairy defies pandemic to start ice cream exports to China
By bne IntelliNews April 13, 2020

Slovenia’s largest diary Ljubljanske Mlekarne (Ljubljana Dairy) has dispatched the first shipment of its Planica ice cream to China, part of a total of 43 tonnes planned to be exported to the East Asian country in 2020. 

The company called the launch of exports to one of the world’s biggest markets a major breakthrough, especially in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 

The shipment, consisting of almost 35,000 one-litre boxes of Planica tropical and chocolate flavours, was sent to China from Slovenia's Koper port on April 9 and is expected to reach its destination within five weeks, the company said in a press release. 

Ljubljanske Mlekarne first entered the Chinese market in 2016, dispatching a shipment of long-life milk. The company is now strengthening its presence on the market, where a large number of milk and dairy products providers from Europe, New Zealand and Australia are already active.

“At a time when the global pandemic of the new coronavirus is crippling the world economy and export uncertainty is very high, we are all the more happy about successful business like this,” said Tomaz Znidaric, director of Ljubljanske Mlekarne.

Slovenia produces 30% more milk than it consumes, and exports the rest, which means the sector is threatened by border closures as countries seek to guard against the spread of coronavirus. 

“Recently, there have been numerous initiatives for consumers to reach out to Slovenian products … Only by working together can we reduce the negative impact of the current situation on the stability of our industry. From this point of view, new opportunities in foreign markets are very valuable,” said Znidaric. 

According to Znidaric, Ljubljanske Mlekarne has benefitted from Slovenia’s reputation for eco-friendliness when entering the Chinese market four years ago. “Slovenia’s green environment and the supply chain with milk and dairy products starting on a small Slovenian farm are rightly associated with high quality,” he said. “Therefore, we expect that the addition of the Planica range of ice cream will be positively accepted by consumers.”

Ljubljanske Mlekarne is one of the largest food processing companies in Slovenia. It purchases more than 500,000 litres of milk from local dairy farms every day, which is a third of Slovenian raw milk production. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Work on Afghan stretch of Turkmenistan to India gas pipeline faces additional 6-month delay

Russia and China to build cooperation with $11bn in new development funds

COMMENT: The trillion dollar bill of US protectionism

News

Romania's main opposition party threatens to block extension of state of emergency

Centre-left PSD says the government must come up with a more specific economic stimulus plan and prepare for the quick resumption of economic activity if it is to back an extension of the state of emergency.

Hungarian economists warn of economic and social catastrophe from government's policies

Calls for tax on oligarchs close to PM Viktor Orban as group of prominent economists say anti-crisis measures taken so far will provide little stimulus while widening social disparities.

Fitch affirms Uzbekistan at ‘BB-’ with stable outlook despite COVID-19 uncertainty

“Resilience … to the economic impact of the global health crisis reflects the sovereign's robust external and fiscal buffers, a diversified commodity export base and access to external official financing,” says rating agency.

IMF extends funding to help Western Balkans countries respond to coronavirus pandemic

Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia to receive financial assistance, while Bosnia clears final hurdle to securing €330mn loan as economies across the region are locked down to prevent spread of the virus.

OPEC+ cuts deep into global supply, but not deep enough

Romania's main opposition party threatens to block extension of state of emergency
6 hours ago
Hungarian economists warn of economic and social catastrophe from government's policies
18 hours ago
Fitch affirms Uzbekistan at ‘BB-’ with stable outlook despite COVID-19 uncertainty
1 day ago
IMF extends funding to help Western Balkans countries respond to coronavirus pandemic
1 day ago
OPEC+ cuts deep into global supply, but not deep enough
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    7 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    23 days ago
  3. EBRD drops a COVID-19 dambuster on Russian sanctions
    4 days ago
  4. KYIV BLOG: Put Kolomoisky on all the international sanctions lists
    5 days ago
  5. TURKEY INSIGHT: Central bank shows “unprecedented speed” in bond buying as foreigners’ share of domestic government paper falls below 7%
    7 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    23 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    20 days ago
  3. Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported
    29 days ago
  4. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    1 month ago
  5. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss