Slovenia records biggest drop in CO2 emissions in EU in 3Q21

By bne IntelliNews February 16, 2022

Slovenia recorded the biggest decline in greenhouse gas emissions among the EU countries in the third quarter of 2021, according to Eurostat data published on February 15.

Slovenia was one of three EU members whose emissions fell in the third quarter, by an annual 2.6%, followed by Luxembourg (-2.3%) and the Netherlands (-1.6%), data showed.

On the other hand, the largest increases in emissions were recorded in Bulgaria (+22.7%), Latvia (+16.2%) and Greece (+13.1%). 

Despite the effect of the economic rebound between the third quarters of 2020 and 2021, the long-term trend of EU greenhouse gas emissions displays a steady reduction towards the EU targets. 

In the third quarter of 2021, greenhouse gas emissions in EU totalled 881mn tonnes of CO2 which is slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

Most emissions of greenhouse gases came from the sectors of manufacturing (23% of the total), electricity supply (21%) and households and agriculture (both 14%).

bneGREEN

Uzbekistan: Automobile industry hits a bumpy road

UzAuto Motors has blamed delivery delays on supply chain disruptions.

Russia’s Otkritie Bank passes sustainable development strategy

Russia's seventh-biggest bank has confirmed a new strategy in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals. It includes objectives on carbon emissions, support to small and medium-sized businesses, and workforce diversity.

Udokan Copper to cut emissions by 75% by 2035

Russian metallurgical company Udokan Copper announced on February 9 that it may reduce its carbon footprint by up to 75% by 2035.

bneGREEN: Gas and nuclear to be included in EU green taxonomy

EU has included gas and nuclear in the EU green taxonomy but denied that it was in fact promoting greenwashing.

bneGREEN: Meeting 1.5 °C could cost $75 trillion by 2050

Limiting global warming to 1.5 °C could reduce global GDP by 2%, or $75 trillion, by 2050 as spending must increase to accelerate the energy transition.

