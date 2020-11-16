Slovenia extends state of epidemic for entire country until December 17

The Slovenian government has decided to extend for the second time the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic declared on October 19 by another month until December 17.

The government has imposed a series of strict measures since then, such as ban on movement of people between 9 pm and 6 am and gathering in public spaces. It also halted public transport and temporarily closed hotels and restaurants, casinos, hairdressing and beauty services, wellness and fitness centres, swimming pools, cinemas, cultural and other service providers.

“We are still witnessing a rapid spread of infection among the population, which far exceeds the normal morbidity or incidence,” the government said in the statement.

"Despite the gradual slowdown in the growth of infections, the situation is serious, and the pressure on hospitals is not diminishing," Health Minister Tomaz Gantar said in a tweet.

He added that the additional measures will be in force in the next 14 days, by which time the ministry will prepare a plan for gradual and controlled release.

On November 15, 1,792 tests were performed in Slovenia of which 501 were positive, the government announced on Twitter. 1,264 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals, and 207 are being treated in intensive care units.