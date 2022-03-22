Slovak unemployment rate still below 7% in February

By bne IntelliNews March 22, 2022

The Slovak unemployment rate reached 6.86% in February, down by 0.1 percentage points (pp) month-on-month and down from 7.9% posted a year ago, according to the latest data released by the Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Centre. 

The labour office analysts stressed that Slovak unemployment has remained below 7% for the past five months. "I am pleased that immediately after easing the pandemic measures, unemployment in Slovakia fell again. I am convinced that the well-adjusted measures by the labour ministry have contributed to this, too," said Labour, Social Affairs and Family Minister Milan Krajniak. He expects the current trend to continue.

According to the Social Policy Institute, the Slovak labour market has coped well with the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is interesting to note that, along with a slightly decreasing unemployment rate, the number of job vacancies is increasing significantly.

"We continue to see a high number of vacancies that are difficult to fill with domestic workers. The number of vacancies exceeded 79,000 in February. M/m, they increased by more than 3,000, i.e. by 4.25%," noted institute analyst Matus Baliak.  

Romania’s construction activity still driven up by residential sector in January

Outlook for the sector is complicated as it faces challenges ranging from higher costs of construction materials to the regional turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine.

Moldova’s retail sales unexpectedly up 19% y/y in January

Inflation failed to depress retail sales, which shot up despite the 16.6% rise in consumer prices.

Polish retail sales ease growth to 8.1% y/y in February

Growth rate eases from a gain of 10.6% y/y in January.

Polish PPI inflation eases to still elevated 15.9% y/y in February

Russia’s attack on Ukraine will bring back price growth across the economy on the back of energy getting more expensive again.

Russia's CBR keeps key rate at 20%, Nabiullina nominated for third term

The board of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) at the policy meeting of March 18 resolved to keep the key interest rate unchanged at a record-high 20%, after an emergency hike following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

