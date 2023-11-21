Slovak premier says he is suspending communication with liberal media

Slovak premier says he is suspending communication with liberal media
Robert Fico (right) has been accused of aiming to "copy the media environment which Viktor Orban (left) has for long years been creating in Hungary”. / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera November 21, 2023

Robert Fico, Slovakia’s new premier and leader of the populist Smer party, has said he is suspending all communication with the country's leading liberal media.

“Since the first hours of the formation of the [new] government, TV Markiza, [dailies] DennikN, SME and web portal Aktuality.sk are not fulfilling the duty to inform the public truthfully about the activities of the public bodies, particularly of the Slovak government and its prime minister,” the press department of the Office of the Government stated.

The press statement refers to Robert Fico and concludes that "until the above-stated media start to fulfil the legal duty, the prime minister of the Slovak government suspends any communication with these”.

The statement comes days after Fico ordered reviews and suspended Office of the Government press passes to the four outlets.

Smer and its breakaway party, centre-left Hlas, formed a ruling coalition with far-right SNS and appointed a presenter at disinformation platform TV Slovan, Martina Simkovicova, a SNS nominee, to head the Ministry of Culture.

Simkovicova was joined at the cabinet by another SNS nominee, Tomas Taraba, who is known for spreading conspiracies and disinformation and who was a deputy in the previous parliament after being elected on the list of neofascist L’SNS.       

Fico shared the government statement on his Facebook profile, where he also responded to the criticism directed at him from liberal media in response to his move.

DennikN’s editor-in-chief Matus Kostolny, who also faced attacks from one of Fico’s predecessors and critic, then PM Igor Matovic, recalled that Fico has not been communicating with his newspaper for several years already.

“I am convinced he [Fico] is transgressing the law as it requires him to inform all the media,” Kostolny stated, adding that now “it is not just a question of his good or bad mood, but it is a prime minister’s decision”.

Fico labelled DennikN “conspirators” who “lie” in response and shared DennikN’s corrected statement from earlier reporting on Smer’s party summit.

Fico has been frequently giving interviews to far-right and obscure websites linked to SNS and Smer party members.

Editor-in-chief of SME Beata Balogova wrote on her Facebook profile that “Robert Fico would prefer to immediately copy the media environment which Viktor Orban has for long years been creating in Hungary”. 

Fico issued the statement on the same day, Monday, November 20, as students of journalism held a rally against Fico in front of the Office of the Government.

The opposition condemned Fico’s suspension of communication with leading liberal media.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

INTERVIEW: Andrew Michta, director of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative

ING: Car market full speed ahead in the run up to 2024

Incoming Slovak government suspends press passes of liberal media

News

Viktor Orban warns at party congress that EU could slide apart without radical change

Hungary must change the EU rather than leave it, but that is only possible with radical change in Brussels, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the party’s 30th congress on November 18, where he was re-elected with 100% votes.

Albanian opposition MPs start fire inside parliament in anti-government protest

MPs build chair barricade and set of flares to prevent vote on 2024 budget.

EC mulls punishing Poland for blocking transit of Ukrainian trucks

Ukrainian truckers are facing daily losses of €300 due to the ongoing blockade of the Polish border by Polish truckers, according to the Association of International Motor Carriers.

Russian diamonds are for never

The EU is currently debating a twelfth sanctions package that will ban imports of Russian diamonds for the first time.

Erdogan’s nephew sells 20% stake in BinBin Scooters’ parent company via Istanbul IPO

Transaction concluded for 1.2bn lira ($41mn).

Viktor Orban warns at party congress that EU could slide apart without radical change
2 hours ago
Albanian opposition MPs start fire inside parliament in anti-government protest
12 hours ago
EC mulls punishing Poland for blocking transit of Ukrainian trucks
1 day ago
Russian diamonds are for never
1 day ago
Erdogan’s nephew sells 20% stake in BinBin Scooters’ parent company via Istanbul IPO
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    21 days ago
  2. US in dire climate straits, government report says
    5 days ago
  3. Russia hedge fund Prosperity Capital quits the UK for Abu-Dhabi
    5 days ago
  4. Saudi Arabia hosts kingdom's first Africa summit, to boost ties, promote stability
    8 days ago
  5. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    21 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    27 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    28 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss