Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities

Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje January 19, 2023

Serbian NGO Forum for Security and Democracy (FBD) called on the authorities in Belgrade on January 17 to sanction the activities of the Russian paramilitary organisation Wagner in Serbia following the latest scandal over calls by the group for Serbian volunteers to join its ranks and fight in Ukraine.

The Wagner Group is a paramilitary organisation, described as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s private army, responsible for extra-judicial killings, rape, torture, looting and the attempted assassination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. It is understood to have stepped up its activities in Serbia, where many people are sympathetic towards Russia, with the opening of a so-called ‘cultural centre’ in late 2022. 

There were also claims that units of the Wagner group were present in Serbia and at the barricades in Kosovo, though this has been denied by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

FBD called Wagner a terrorist organisation which, together with its media branches, is inciting Serbian citizens to violate domestic and international laws and the customs of war.

“FBD calls on the competent institutions to take all necessary measures as soon as possible to sanction anti-state actions of the Wagner Group,” FBD said in a statement.

It added that the measures should include a ban on Wagner’s activities in Serbia, the revocation of licenses of media that promote the group, as well as criminal prosecution of all individuals who encouraged and helped its functioning in Serbia.

FBD also believes that there is no good reason why Serbia could not join the EU sanctions against Russia, saying that Wagner’s actions have clearly shown that sanctions would not punish the Russian people, but would protect the sovereignty of Serbia and its citizens.

The NGO pointed out that Serbia unequivocally supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine and condemned Russian aggression against an internationally recognised country in the conclusions of the National Security Council as well as in its vote in the UN General Assembly.

In an interview with Bloomberg on January 18, Vucic also said that he does not support the invasion of Crimea and Donbas and recognises them as part of Ukraine.

Vucic recently spoke out on the issue of the Wagner group’s activities, saying that Russia should stop efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside the Wagner group in Ukraine.

N1 Serbia reported that Vucic “told his Russian friends” that it is not fair to Serbs or Russians to invite them to fight against Ukraine via websites, because Serbs are “suffering for not imposing sanctions on Russia”.

"What are you doing to Serbia? Why do you, from Wagner, call anyone from Serbia when you know that it is against our regulations,” Vucic was cited as saying.

Vucic’s latest statements hint unhappiness with Russia’s actions, despite Serbia’s refusal since the invasion to impose sanctions on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine. 

This refusal has damaged Serbia’s standing within Europe, and led to calls for its EU accession process to be stalled as it is failing to align with EU foreign policy.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

No tanks for Ukraine at the Ramstein meeting

Zelenskiy says he is not sure Putin is alive, in Davos speech

"Putin never going to use nuclear weapons," Boris Johnson dismisses escalation fears and tells Ukraine's allies to send tanks

News

No tanks for Ukraine at the Ramstein meeting

No tanks for Ukraine Despite the intense pressure being brought on Berlin to allow Europe’s Nato members to send their advanced Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a summit at the Nato Ramstein airbase failed to approve the measure.

Zelenskiy says he is not sure Putin is alive, in Davos speech

At the remote Ukrainian Breakfast hosted as part of the Davos 2023 forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed doubt about the possibility of peace talks with Russia — and whether Vladimir Putin is still “alive.”

"Putin never going to use nuclear weapons," Boris Johnson dismisses escalation fears and tells Ukraine's allies to send tanks

Ukraine’s allies gave a very clear and decisive message at the Ukrainian Breakfast panel discussion in Davos on January 19: Ukraine will beat Russia eventually, so let’s make it happen sooner rather than later.

MEPs back call for probe into Enlargement Commissioner Varhelyi

Socialists & Democrats accused Varhelyi of supporting secessionists in Bosnia and playing down democratic backsliding in Serbia.

15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks

Fire broke out after one of the officers at the unit used a large amount of petrol to start a fire in a woodstove heating the barracks.

No tanks for Ukraine at the Ramstein meeting
1 hour ago
Zelenskiy says he is not sure Putin is alive, in Davos speech
11 hours ago
"Putin never going to use nuclear weapons," Boris Johnson dismisses escalation fears and tells Ukraine's allies to send tanks
11 hours ago
MEPs back call for probe into Enlargement Commissioner Varhelyi
12 hours ago
15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago
  2. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    7 days ago
  3. Running out of ammo
    1 day ago
  4. Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Russian barracks
    11 days ago
  5. Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
    7 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    15 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    19 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    12 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    18 days ago
  5. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss