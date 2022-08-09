Serbia to crack down on environmental crime

Serbia to crack down on environmental crime
/ Serbian government
By bne IntelliNews August 9, 2022

The Serbian authorities will step up their efforts to combat environmental crime in the county, Minister of Internal Affairs Aleksandar Vulin said on August 9, according to a government statement. 

Earlier this year, the government set up the Unit for Suppression of Environmental Crime and Environmental Protection, with the aim of tackling environmental crime. Its remit includes tackling illegal sales of protected species, killing and abusing animals, poaching, forest theft and polluting our rivers and other natural resources.

According to Vulin, in the four months since its launch, the unit has filed 291 criminal reports against 217 people who committed 291 environmental crimes.

“The dedicated and committed work of its members has protected many natural resources, flora and fauna of our country,” the minister said.

He announced that the unit will step up its work and surveillance in all parts of Serbia, and warned that those who destroy Serbia’s natural heritage will be prosecuted.

When the unit was set up earlier this year, Vulin pointed out that a growth in environmental crime is being recorded all over the world, resulting in the destruction of nature, the loss of biodiversity and natural resources. 

"Our fight against environmental crime must be persistent and uncompromising, just like the fight against all other forms of crime. Every abuse, destruction and violation of our nature, every pollution of the wider and narrower environment and our space will be sanctioned and punished by the Suppression Unit of environmental crime and environmental protection, ecological police," said the minister back in April. 

In 2019, the World Bank put the global cost of the illegal logging, fishing and wildlife trades at a staggering $1 trillion to $2 trillion. Admittedly, most of this was in ‘ecosystem services’ that are not currently priced by the market, such as carbon storage, biodiversity, water filtration and flood retention. But the development bank also estimated that governments in low-income countries where livelihoods disproportionately depend on natural capital lose out on $7bn-12bn in potential fiscal revenues every year. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BALKAN BLOG: Southeast Europe’s ties to Russia prove hard to sever

Kosovo’s PM Kurti says risk of new conflict with Serbia is high

Shipping and agriculture suffer as drought causes dramatic fall in Danube

bneGREEN

Shipping and agriculture suffer as drought causes dramatic fall in Danube

Water levels are critically low in Romania, which is both a major EU grain producer and a channel to export Ukrainian grain to international markets.

bneGREEN: Zero-carbon housing a key battleground for climate change

Zero-carbon housing is a key battleground in combating climate change and global warming, as the residential building sector across Europe has the potential to cut fossil fuel dependency and reduce emissions.

bneGREEN: Europe must double wind and solar deployment

EU countries need to double the rate of annual wind and solar capacity additions to reach the volumes required to meet the 1.5C aligned 2030 green capacities, think-tank Ember said in a recent report.

bneGREEN: Green output rises faster than power demand in 2022

Renewable power generation has grown faster than sluggish demand so far in 2022, driven by strong capacity additions, IEA data showed, dragging down global power sector CO2 emissions slightly despite rising coal use in Europe.

bneGREEN: Emissions surge to outstrip pre-pandemic levels

Global emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases rose 6.4% to 51bn tonnes in 2021, eclipsing the pre-pandemic peak of 50.3bn tonnes in 2019 as global economic activity resumed, International Monetary Fund data showed.

Shipping and agriculture suffer as drought causes dramatic fall in Danube
2 days ago
bneGREEN: Zero-carbon housing a key battleground for climate change
8 days ago
bneGREEN: Europe must double wind and solar deployment
12 days ago
bneGREEN: Green output rises faster than power demand in 2022
18 days ago
bneGREEN: Emissions surge to outstrip pre-pandemic levels
20 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    1 day ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 day ago
  3. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    2 days ago
  4. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    3 days ago
  5. Moscow ready for new Ukraine peace talks
    5 days ago
  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    1 day ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 day ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    16 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    29 days ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss