Serbia loses €1.39mn a day from Kosovo’s 100% import tariffs

Serbia is losing €1.39mn per day from the import tariffs imposed by Kosovo, Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Minister Rasim Ljajic said on January 20.

Kosovo imposed 100% tariffs on products from Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina in November 2018 in a politically motivated move. The EU and the US have called on the authorities in Pristina repeatedly to scrap the tariff to allow the normalisation dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade to continue.

Ljajic also said that companies from the food processing sector have suffered from the highest losses.

He added that Serbia’s exports of goods since the tariffs were imposed have decreased by €435mn.

A survey carried out in December by the Kosovo Democratic Institute (KDI) showed that the majority of Kosovo’s citizens believe that the next government should not suspend the tariffs.

Meanwhile, earlier in January EU High Representative Josep Borrell stressed the importance for Belgrade and Pristina of working towards a resumption of the normalisation dialogue, which has stalled after the tariffs were imposed.