Serbia loses €1.39mn a day from Kosovo’s 100% import tariffs

By bne IntelliNews January 20, 2020

Serbia is losing €1.39mn per day from the import tariffs imposed by Kosovo, Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Minister Rasim Ljajic said on January 20.

Kosovo imposed 100% tariffs on products from Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina in November 2018 in a politically motivated move. The EU and the US have called on the authorities in Pristina repeatedly to scrap the tariff to allow the normalisation dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade to continue.

Ljajic also said that companies from the food processing sector have suffered from the highest losses.

He added that Serbia’s exports of goods since the tariffs were imposed have decreased by €435mn.

A survey carried out in December by the Kosovo Democratic Institute (KDI) showed that the majority of Kosovo’s citizens believe that the next government should not suspend the tariffs.

Meanwhile, earlier in January EU High Representative Josep Borrell stressed the importance for Belgrade and Pristina of working towards a resumption of the normalisation dialogue, which has stalled after the tariffs were imposed.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Albin Kurti given 48 hours to form new Kosovan government

Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci said on January 6 he has given the leader of Vetevendosje, Albin Kurti, 48 hours to ask for a mandate to form a new government in order to avoid a constitutional ... more

Kosovo’s president rejects plans for "mini Schengen"

Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci rejected an invitation from Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to join the initiative to create the so-called “mini Schengen” between Albania, North Macedonia and ... more

Kosovo to join Albania's electricity grid from next April

Kosovo has signed a historic deal with Tirana to join Albania’s electricity grid as of next April, transmission system operator KOSTT said on December 2. The agreement signed between KOSTT and ... more

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    3 days ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    10 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 days ago
  4. UPDATED: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and entire Russian government quit
    5 days ago
  5. How interconnected are the economies of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan? Inflation and rates outlook for 2020
    8 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    10 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    3 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    20 days ago
  5. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss