Serbia declares emergency situation in nine flooded municipalities

Serbia’s interior ministry said on June 23 that an emergency situation was declared in nine municipalities due to floods caused by heavy rains, while in its neighbour, Bosnia & Herzegovina, one municipality is also struggling with flooding but the situation seems to be under control.

The region suffered badly from floods in 2014, which caused damages worth billions of euros and led to a significant reduction of GDP.

In Serbia, 24-hour rains led to the emergency situation in the municipalities of Mali Zvornik, Krupanj, Osecina, Mionica, Lucani and parts of the municipalities of Ljubovija, Kosjeric and Arilje in western Serbia.

Special forces have evacuated 71 people and are ready to react if the situation worsens further, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that in four of the municipalities the situation is still critical, while in the others it has stabilised for the moment.

In Bosnia, the rains have caused floods in the municipality of Kladanj located in the Muslim-Croat Federation.

In this municipality, the rivers of Gostelja, Suha and Drinjaca have flooded around 100 houses. As the rains have not stopped, the situation might further worsen, Klix.ba reported.