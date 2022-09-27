Seismologists record explosions in area of Nord Stream leaks

Seismologists record explosions in area of Nord Stream leaks
Swedish seismologists report their equipment recorded explosions in the vicinity of the Nord Stream gas pipeline that spang leaks last night, suggesting the pipelines were sabotaged. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 27, 2022

Explosions were registered by seismologists in Sweden over the last 36 hours, according to the country’s national broadcaster SVT, in the same areas where gas leaks were reported to have occurred at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines yesterday, stoking fears that the projects were sabotaged.

“SVT can reveal that measuring stations in both Sweden and Denmark registered strong underwater explosions in the same area as the gas leaks on Monday,” SVT reported. Bjorn Lund, a lecturer in seismology at the Swedish National Seismic Network, SNSN, was quoted by the broadcaster as saying “there is no doubt that these are explosions.” The first blast was recorded at 02:03 in the early morning of September 26, and the second at 19:04 in the evening.

Germany’s government considers sabotage a likely cause of the leaks, according to a report by national daily Tagesspiegel on September 27, while the Kremlin has said it cannot rule out sabotage as a possibility. Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen has said the same.

The Kremlin also did not rule out foul play. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two gas pipelines could be sabotaged.

"Now we can't rule out any option," he told reporters responding to a relevant question from TASS. "Obviously, there is some kind of destruction of the pipe, and as for what caused it, before the results of the research appear, we cannot rule out any single way," he added.

Peskov stressed that "certainly, this is an issue related to the energy security of the entire continent."

Meanwhile, Ukraine has already blamed Russia, with Mikhaila Podolyak, head of the office of Ukraine’s president, describing it as “an act of aggression towards the EU.” “Russia wants to destabilise the economic situation in Europe and cause pre-winter panic,” he tweeted.

Denmark’s armed forces have released a video showing methane bubbles boiling up to the surface of the sea, with the largest leak causing a surface disturbance of well over a 1 km in diameter.

The Danish Energy Agency meanwhile estimates that it could take a week for the gas to stop draining out of Nord Stream 2. While the pipeline has never flowed gas commercially, it was nevertheless filled with methane last year as part of pre-commissioning work. Likewise Nord Stream 1, even though it halted gas flow at the end of August, would still have been full of gas in order to maintain pressure. According to Nord Stream 1’s operator, three of the four strings that make up the two pipelines have suffered leaks, describing the damage as “unprecedented.”

While European gas prices did not respond to initial reports of the gas leaks, they are currently up close to 7% on the previous trading price, at €185/MWh.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkmenistan: Piping up

Sabotage suspected as gas leaks reported at both Nord Stream 1 and 2

Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea

News

Iranian football hero angers officials by backing anti-regime protests

Government will be anxious to avoid any such sentiments from hugely popular Iranian soccer squad preparing for Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Sabotage suspected as gas leaks reported at both Nord Stream 1 and 2

Natural gas leaks have now been reported at both Russia’s Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, and while the reasons are unclear, the fact that both pipelines suffered leaks on the same day has prompted speculation of sabotage.

Mobilisation chaos continues, ahead of Russian border closure

Scenes of chaos in Russia’s poorest regions have filled social media as police in Russia’s poorest republics such as Dagestan, Buryatia and Yakutia try to round up conscripts for the front line in Ukraine.

Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea

Pressure fell in both branches of the Nord Stream gas pipeline from the giant Russian Yamal Arctic gas fields to Germany during the evening of September 26, reportedly due to a leak.

Romania's Chimcomplex fires 20% of its workforce as high gas price impacts it business

Romania’s largest chemical group Chimcomplex is one of the top natural gas consumers in the country.

Iranian football hero angers officials by backing anti-regime protests
16 hours ago
Sabotage suspected as gas leaks reported at both Nord Stream 1 and 2
17 hours ago
Mobilisation chaos continues, ahead of Russian border closure
18 hours ago
Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
22 hours ago
Romania's Chimcomplex fires 20% of its workforce as high gas price impacts it business
22 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    7 days ago
  2. Russians and Ukrainians pile into Turkish real estate market
    2 months ago
  3. Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
    22 hours ago
  4. Azerbaijani offensive leaves Armenia shaken
    4 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan offers Europe chance to kick its Russian uranium habit
    1 day ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    7 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    15 days ago
  3. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    28 days ago
  4. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    25 days ago
  5. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss