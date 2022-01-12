Saudi Aramco and MOL buy Lotos assets to make PKN Orlen-Lotos merger possible

Saudi Aramco and MOL buy Lotos assets to make PKN Orlen-Lotos merger possible
PKN Orlen's oil tanks
By bne IntelliNews January 12, 2022

The world’s biggest oil and gas company, Saudi Aramco, and Hungarian state-controlled MOL have bought assets of Poland’s Lotos Group in a deal required by EU authorities as a condition for the merger of Lotos with larger peer PKN Orlen, the companies announced on January 12.

The merger is expected to go through by the middle of the year. The European Commission cleared the takeover last year pending PKN Orlen’s meeting a list of conditions, such as divesting a 30% stake in a Lotos refinery in Gdansk and the sale of 80% of its fuel stations.

Saudi Aramco bought the stake in the Gdansk refinery for PLN1.15bn (€250mn) as well as 100% stakes in Lotos’ wholesale subsidiaries Lotos SPV 1 and Lotos-Air BP Polska. Saudi Aramco will pay approximately PLN1bn for Lotos SPV 1 while the value of the other deal was not disclosed.

Following Saudi Aramco’s buy-in, PKN Orlen will gain access to long-term oil supplies from Saudi Arabia, up to 337,000 barrels per day, which will be able to meet 45% of the demand of the entire Orlen Group, in Poland, Lithuania and the Czech Republic, the company said.

In the other leg of the merger-clearing deal, Hungary’s state-controlled oil and gas firm MOL will buy Lotos’ retail operations, consisting of 417 petrol stations in Poland for USD610mn (€536.8mn) plus a variable component depending on debt and working capital of Lotos’ retail subsidiary Lotos Paliwa.

The deal with MOL also assumes that PKN Orlen will buy some 144 petrol stations in Hungary from MOL and 41 in Slovakia for €229mn.

Following the merger with Lotos, PKN Orlen’s next goal is taking over another state-controlled entity, the oil and gas exploration and production company PGNiG, PKN Orlen’s CEO Daniel Obajtek told reporters.

The end goal is creation a state-controlled energy giant, able to move closer to giants like BP, Total, Shell, or Repsol, which are investing in their value chains and in prospective branches such as renewables or hydrogen.

“This is a historic moment … We are creating the strongest fuel and energy company in this part of Europe. The merger of PKN Orlen and Lotos is a gigantic opportunity for the development of Poland!” Obajtek enthused on Twitter.

The rumours of the MOL deal surfaced earlier this week in the media, prompting PKN Orlen to say they were “speculation”.

The deal with MOL also attracted criticism from Poland’s opposition, which said that the next step would be MOL selling the petrol stations to Russia’s Lukoil or Rosneft. MOL and Lukoil have a history of cooperation, the Polish opposition pointed out.

A side deal also involved Polish company Unimot Investments’ purchase of four fuel depots from Lotos.

PKN Orlen’s share price on the Warsaw Stock Exchange jumped nearly 4% to PLN82.3 following the official announcement of the deals. The company’s shares thus climbed closer to the five-year peak seen in October last year.

MOL's price on the Budapest Stock Exchanged grew 1.13% to HUF2,678 (€7.52). Saudi Armaco's stock was virtually flat, falling 0.14% to SAR35.95 (€8.43) in Riyadh.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: New Czech government plans to exit coal by 2033

Kazakhstan’s Tokayev slates ‘Nazarbayev’ oligarchs in populist attempt to turn page on country’s unrest

Russian oil production up on last year in December, gas production in 2021 breaks multi-year highs

News

Lithuania terminates transport contract with Belarus potassium giant Belaruskali

Lithuania insists it did not break sanctions by allowing Belaruskali exports but the affair was extremely embarrassing because it has been one of the most strident voices calling for sanctions on Minsk.

Far-right ‘vaccinated anti-vaxxers’ try to storm Bulgarian parliament

Supporters of far-right Vazrazhdane party protest against COVID-19 restrictions and green certificates — but one-third of party’s MPs were revealed to have got the jab.

Kazakh and Belarusian CSTO peacekeepers spotted wearing blue UN peacekeeping helmets

Kazakh state media caused a stir after it published photographs of state security forces wearing blue UN helmets at a checkpoint in Almaty on January 9.

Poland’s pandemic death toll surpasses 100,000 ahead of omicron wave

Government remains wary of tightening curbs as they would annoy parts of its electorate, with masks and indoor restrictions largely unenforced.

Hungary’s population decline highest since 1876

The number of deaths in Hungary reached 150,000 last year, the highest since 1945, which means that the country’s population fell by nearly 60,000, the steepest decline in 145 years.

Lithuania terminates transport contract with Belarus potassium giant Belaruskali
1 hour ago
Far-right ‘vaccinated anti-vaxxers’ try to storm Bulgarian parliament
6 hours ago
Kazakh and Belarusian CSTO peacekeepers spotted wearing blue UN peacekeeping helmets
13 hours ago
Poland’s pandemic death toll surpasses 100,000 ahead of omicron wave
15 hours ago
Hungary’s population decline highest since 1876
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    5 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    6 days ago
  3. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    7 days ago
  4. Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas
    6 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    8 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    5 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    26 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    6 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  5. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss