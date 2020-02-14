Russian weekly inflation stable at 0.1%

Russian weekly inflation stable at 0.1%
Russian weekly inflation remains at 0.1% in middle of February and 2.4% annualised -- well below the CBR's 4% target
By bne IntelliNews February 14, 2020

Russia’s weekly inflation remained at 0.1% week-on-week on the week of February 10, with the daily inflation slowing to 0.01% after an acceleration over the first few days in February, according to Rosstat statistics agency.

Inflation is back in focus as it trends at record-low and below the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) signalled further monetary stimulus as soon as 1H20, and the newly appointed government ramped up spending already in January 2020.

As of February 10 accumulated inflation was 0.2% since the beginning of the month and 0.6% since the beginning of the year, Sberbank CIB estimated on February 13.

“If it remains at that level until the end of the month, monthly inflation would be 0.3-0.4% depending on rounding. Taking into account that prices rose 0.4% m/m in February 2019, the y/y figure would likely remain at 2.4%,” the bank calculated.

Sberbank CIB expects inflation to hit the bottom for the year in 1Q20, after, which it should gradually start to pick up and reach 3% y/y by year-end, still below the CBR target of 4%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Trust in Putin continues to fall, numbers in on Mishustin for first time

Erdogan issues ultimatum to Syria

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been cleared of corruption charges

Data

Turkish industrial production beats market forecast at 8.6% y/y in December

Capital estimates economy expanded 1.5% q/q in Q4 with looser fiscal and monetary policy as drivers. But signs are pressure on lira likely to mount. Central bank expected to hike rates by second half.

Kazakh industrial output up by 4.1% y/y in January

Kazakhstan's industrial output rose by 4.1% y/y in January, according to figures released by the State Statistics Committee on February 11.

Russia’s inflation at 2.4% in January

Russia’s consumer price inflation in January 2020 stood at 2.4% year-on-year, Sberbank CIB estimated on February 7 based on official estimate of 0.4% month-on-month inflation for the reporting month.

Polish PMI remains in contraction zone for 15th month straight in January

The weak data marks the continuation of the downturn in Poland’s manufacturing segment, despite some improvement in sentiment in European industry.

Turkey PMI suggests year started with industrial production growth running above 5%

Turkish manufacturing sees a headline survey figure above 50.0 no-change mark for first time in 22 months.

Turkish industrial production beats market forecast at 8.6% y/y in December
7 hours ago
Kazakh industrial output up by 4.1% y/y in January
2 days ago
Russia’s inflation at 2.4% in January
4 days ago
Polish PMI remains in contraction zone for 15th month straight in January
10 days ago
Turkey PMI suggests year started with industrial production growth running above 5%
10 days ago

Most Read

  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    9 days ago
  2. TURKEY INSIGHT: Markets finally hit lira for six again as ‘state interventions fail’
    6 days ago
  3. Russia’s TCS Group ventures into fintech in Europe
    7 days ago
  4. Turkey moves to shore up lira’s defences but analysts don’t see it holding the line
    3 days ago
  5. Banks on the run: odds shorten on Turkey losing both Unicredit and HSBC
    8 days ago
  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    9 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    27 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    21 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    29 days ago
  5. Who's who in the new Russian government
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss