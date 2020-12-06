Russian stocks and ruble rally as investors turn risk-on

The dollar-denominated Russia Trading System (RTS) gained 300 points in the week from November 30 to December 4, driven higher by the falling value of the US dollar and rising price of oil.

The ruble tanked at the start of the autumn, falling as low as RUB80 to the dollar on the back of a variety of geo-political risks, the main fear being that the incoming Joe Biden administration will beef up sanctions on Russia. However, it has started to recover much of the ground lost as the mood towards Emerging Markets (EMs) improves, and has appreciated by 5.9% in November.

Likewise, the arrival of several vaccines to combat the coronacrisis has also buoyed sentiment and a promise the demand for oil will rise next year, driving oil prices up to almost $50 during the same week. The price of oil got a little more support after OPEC announced it would only increase the oil production quota in January by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), not the 2mn that was initially suggested.

As bne IntelliNews reported, usually at this time of year there is a “Santa rally” where the equity market typically returns investors about 20%. This year the seasonal factors are enjoying the tailwinds of the start of a post-corona relief rally and also the expected weakening of the dollar, which is always good for EM investments.

The RTS fell to around 1,100 in September but as bne IntelliNews reported, there was a huge rotation out of the stay-at-home stocks most investors bought during the pandemic and into back-to-work stocks, the more traditional investments such as airlines and metallurgy.

The changing sentiment was clear on the RTS, where both metals & mining and the consumer goods sectors saw a 6pp gain in a week. Both sectors have been back in the black for several months, returning investors 15% and 13% since the beginning of the rally, the crash in equity prices in March and April notwithstanding.

However, the surprise winner was the financial sector (and Sberbank and TCS, or Tinkoff Bank in particular), which also gained 6pp in the week and broke back into the black for the first time since the spring sell-off, returning investors 1% YTD.

Utilities and telecoms also made more modest gains, up 2pp, but they are still underwater since the start of the year, returning -7% and -13% respectively.

The only loser in the last week was the oil & gas sector, which lost 1pp and has lost investors 32% since the start of the year.

FX Outlook

Where will the market go from here? Much will depend on the price of the dollar, argues Charlie Robertson, chief economist at Renaissance Capital.

As bne IntelliNews reports in our cover story this month “Brighter days ahead”, Robertson believes the FDI flow into the US will reverse from her and build to point where $1bn of investment capital will leave the US a day by 2022 that will both pump up EM assets and also weaken the dollar. And the dollar is already starting to weaken.

“The Russian ruble has moved in line with the upbeat mood in November and December, gaining due to a series of risk-on factors that include the US presidential election, vaccines being made available to the public and the most recent OPEC+ decision to gradually ease oil production cuts. The ruble has gained 6% in November, with the RUB/$ rate appreciating from more than 79 to 74.5 as of 3 December,” Sova Capital said in a note. “Despite some risk-on factors materialising and risk-off factors fading, there is still some of the geopolitical risk premium left in the ruble, as well as a number of global tailwinds that could further strengthen the RUB/$ rate to 73.2 by YE20 and 71.93 by 1Q21.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this week that Russia would begin rolling out mass inoculations next week (although some question marks remain over how many doses are already available). But the coming mass inoculations around the world already mean that a second widespread lockdown will probably be avoided, whose first appearance did massive damage to the world’s economy this year.