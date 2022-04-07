Russian opposition ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky dies of COVID

Russian opposition ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky dies of COVID
Vladimir Zhirinovsky was notorious for his provocative politics and his incendiary character.
By bne IntelIiNews April 7, 2022

Russian firebrand ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died aged 75 after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19).

As founder and leader of the misleadingly named Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, Zhirinovsky espoused far-right populist and authoritarian views. He stood for the presidency on no fewer than six occasions, and was a household name in Russia.

Zhirinovsky was part of Russia’s “systemic opposition,” a cadre of politicians from outside the leading party who are allowed to run in elections. Nonetheless, he and his views were far from tame.

Born in Kazakhstan, Zhirinovsky was notorious for his incendiary character. He threw juice in the face of liberal politician Boris Nemtsov during a televised debate, started numerous brawls in Parliament. He once spat at a rival before telling the leader of the Democratic Party that he’d “smash in his head” in a TV debate for presidential candidates.

His party was famously mercenary, espousing right wing popularist views, but loyally voting the Kremlin’s line in any major debate. At the same time the LDPR was rumoured to have a rate card for proposing legislation and voting on less important issues.  

Nor were Zhirinovsky’s political opinions any less sanguine. He predicted the invasion of Ukraine almost to the exact day, and wholeheartedly endorsed it, telling MPs that “on February 22, you will feel [our new policy]. I would like 2022 to be a peaceful year… It will not be peaceful. It will be a year when Russia becomes great again.”

The Kremlin used Zhirinovsky as a way of blowing off steam and his extreme views served to normalise the pseudo democracy of the rest of the system, by making the cynical politics of Russia’s anocratic, pseudo authoritarian system look more reasonable in contrast.  

In 2014, Zhirinovsky called the Baltic states and Poland “little dwarf states” and hinted that Russia would carpet bomb them due to their membership of Nato: “They'll be wiped out… we have to do carpet bombing so that not a single launch pad remains or even one plane. So – no Baltics, no Poland,” he said.

He also held xenophobic and racist views, despite being half Jewish himself. When asked if he was Jewish on account of his patronymic (Volfovich), Zhirinovsky said: “My mother was Russian and my father was a lawyer." He later disavowed the statement after researching his father’s life following his emigration to Israel, concluding that he was not after all a lawyer, but rather an “agronomist”.

Zhirinovsky claimed to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 eight times. He contracted coronavirus and was hospitalised with pneumonia in February. He died a month later.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Major Ukrainian surrender in Mariupol leads to conflicting reports

Russia on 30-day countdown to sovereign default

EM markets see the first net outflow since March 2021 on war fears

News

Major Ukrainian surrender in Mariupol leads to conflicting reports

A video reportedly showing 267 members of the Ukrainian marines surrendering in Mariupol has gone viral on social media in the first example of a major Ukrainian surrender.

Russia on 30-day countdown to sovereign default

Russia’s Finance Ministry on April 6 said it was unable to process $649.2mn worth of coupon payments for 2042 Eurobond in US dollars as the transaction was declined by foreign banks.

US extends Russian sanctions to Sber, Alfa Bank, investment bans and Putin’s daughters

The White House has announced the extension of sanctions for Russia's military invasion of Ukraine on April 6 that will hit major banks and add top Russian politicians as well as Putin's daughters to the SDN lists.

European Commission triggers conditionality mechanism against Hungary

The move demonstrates that the EU is not planning to give way on Hungary's violation of EU values, despite Prime Minister Viktor Orban's landslide victory in a flawed election at the weekend.

Moldova’s partners pledge €695mn to help with Ukrainian refugees

With a population of around 2.4mn, Moldova is hosting nearly 100,000 refugees and is providing support to many more who pass through on their way to other countries.

Major Ukrainian surrender in Mariupol leads to conflicting reports
9 hours ago
Russia on 30-day countdown to sovereign default
10 hours ago
US extends Russian sanctions to Sber, Alfa Bank, investment bans and Putin’s daughters
14 hours ago
European Commission triggers conditionality mechanism against Hungary
1 day ago
Moldova’s partners pledge €695mn to help with Ukrainian refugees
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ruble firms to the dollar, but the exchange rates are not real
    6 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine moves into 'Phase 2'
    2 days ago
  3. Ukrainian civilians massacred in Kyiv suburb of Bucha by retreating Russian forces
    3 days ago
  4. Does Putin have cancer?
    2 days ago
  5. Russia reportedly mulling uranium export ban
    6 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    25 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    26 days ago
  3. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    9 days ago
  4. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    29 days ago
  5. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss