Russian-founded incident management tool Amixr acquired by US major Grafana Labs

US open source software platform Grafana Labs has acquired a Russian-founded startup called Amixr. Launched in 2019, this company has developed an incident management platform that allows DevOps and SRE engineers to “optimize channels, recipients, and content” and solve IT problems more rapidly., reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Grafana Labs provides a monitoring solution for databases, featuring “beautiful, flexible dashboards” to “create, explore and share all of your data.” User can better “visualize, alert on, and understand data no matter where it’s stored.”

The details of the acquisition were not disclosed, but industry insiders interviewed by RB.RU put Amixr’s price somewhere between $6mn (the company’s valuation in the latest round of funding) and $20mn.

Amixr’s solution has been rebranded to ‘Grafana OnCall,’ which is described as “an easy-to-use on-call management tool that will help reduce toil in on-call management through simpler workflows and interfaces tailored for devs.”

“We started Amixr because we had both experienced the pain of being on call ourselves and felt we could help make it better,” wrote Amixr co-founder Matvey Kukuy on the Grafana Labs blog. “We noticed that existing on-call tools were complicated to set up and maintain, weren’t developer-friendly, and lacked deep integration with the actual place where alerts were being interacted with: Slack. From the beginning, Amixr’s mission was to build a product that is simple to use and allows you to start small and scale your on-call management over time.”

Headquartered in California, the startup got pre-seed funding from 500 Startups, then seed funding from Joint Journey, a Cyprus-based founded by top Russian business angel Sergey Dashkov.

“Since we joined the Grafana Labs family, we’ve been furiously at work taking the best parts of our product and integrating it into Grafana Cloud, while continuing to focus on making on-call management super easy,” Kukuy added.

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.