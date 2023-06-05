Russia says Ukrainian assault has been prevented in Donetsk Oblast, but Kyiv dismisses claim as Ukraine makes advances in Donbas

Russia says Ukrainian assault has been prevented in Donetsk Oblast, but Kyiv dismisses claim as Ukraine makes advances in Donbas
Ukrainian tank reportedly assaulting Russian positions in Bakhmut / Ukrainian Armed Forces
By Dominic Culverwell in Poltava June 5, 2023

Russia claims to have blunted a Ukrainian assault in Donetsk Oblast, but Kyiv says Moscow is sowing disinformation as Ukraine makes advances in Donbas, Reuters reported on June 5.

The Russian Ministry of Defence wrote on Telegram that Ukraine “launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction” on June 4, but this was stopped by Russian troops. The Ministry reports that the Russians killed 250 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed 16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armoured combat vehicles.

However, Moscow’s narrative has not been confirmed and Kyiv has not commented on the alleged failure, instead pointing towards recent successes in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Reuters said a video published by the Russia MoD showing Ukrainian armoured vehicles being hit has not been verified, nor have reports from Russian bloggers.

Despite not directly addressing Moscow’s claims, Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communications warned that Russia is spreading “false information about the counter-offensive, its directions and the losses of the Ukrainian army”.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, did not mention the supposed offensive but noted that Ukrainian troops are "moving forward" around Bakhmut in Northern Donetsk, despite Russia claiming to have taken the embattled city last month. Evgeny Prigozhin, commander of the Wager mercenary group, said that the Ukrainian army had secured positions in the city’s south-western outskirts and captured part of Berkhivka village, north of Bakhmut, on June 5.

“Now part of Berkhivka is already lost, the [Russian] troops are slowly fleeing. Disgrace!” Prigozhin said in a message, calling on Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov to come to the front line.

The day before, Syrskyi claimed that Ukraine had advanced 400 metres towards Svatove, Luhansk region, after repelling Russian attacks near Maksiutivka, Novoselivske, Kuzemivka, Makiivka, Belohorivka and Spirne, Ukrinform reported.

The recent advances, although small, have led to speculations that Ukraine has launched its counter-offensive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Wall Street Journal that Ukraine is ready, despite not having received all the weapons it wanted.

“We cannot wait any longer,” he said in the interview. “The operation could take a long time and be costly.”

But details are being kept under wraps and Kyiv has said that it will not announce the start of the counter-offensive to liberate the territories occupied by Russia. Allies bolstered Ukraine’s arsenal in the latest Ramstein defence meeting after Zelenskiy toured European capitals last month and attended the G7 conference in Japan.

“Exactly how much territory, in which places it will depend on the developments on the ground when the Ukrainians launch this counter-offensive,” said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

“But we believe that the Ukrainians will succeed in this counter-offensive,” he added.

Russia currently occupies around 18% of Ukraine’s territory. Last September, Moscow announced a sham referendum in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, claiming them as part of Russia.

Related Content

bneGREEN: Europe saves €100bn from the switch to renewables due to the Ukraine war

German Chancellor Scholz roasts pro-Russian hecklers in an uncharacteristically fiery speech

Record-breaking Russian grain exports expected in 2023

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Europe saves €100bn from the switch to renewables due to the Ukraine war

German Chancellor Scholz roasts pro-Russian hecklers in an uncharacteristically fiery speech

Record-breaking Russian grain exports expected in 2023

News

German Chancellor Scholz roasts pro-Russian hecklers in an uncharacteristically fiery speech

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shocked observers after he put down hecklers at a speech in Berlin, delivering a fiery speech that condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “warmonger” and a “murderer” on June 3.

Prime Minister Orban flies to Ankara for Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Viktor Orban attended the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 3, the only representative of an EU member country to do so. No information was released on the informal talks between the two leaders.

Anti-government march gathers 500,000 in Warsaw

The march followed intense weeks in Polish politics, marked by the Law and Justice (PiS) government’s missteps, which echoed at home and abroad, and likely fuelled the turnout at the rally, the biggest in Poland’s history since communism.

‘Orthodox’ Simsek gets finance post in Erdogan’s new cabinet

How much market orthodoxy Turkish strongman can swallow is now the question.

Turkey deploys commandos in Kosovo after violent protests

The commando battalion deployed to address mounting tensions in the region.

German Chancellor Scholz roasts pro-Russian hecklers in an uncharacteristically fiery speech
11 hours ago
Prime Minister Orban flies to Ankara for Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony
1 day ago
Anti-government march gathers 500,000 in Warsaw
1 day ago
‘Orthodox’ Simsek gets finance post in Erdogan’s new cabinet
1 day ago
Turkey deploys commandos in Kosovo after violent protests
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    11 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    8 days ago
  3. Is Lukashenko dead?
    23 days ago
  4. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    8 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    27 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    23 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    11 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    26 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    27 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss