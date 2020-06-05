Russia's Sberbank eyes 30% in Ozon e-commerce major

By bne IntelliNews June 5, 2020

Russia's largest state-controlled bank Sberbank eyes 30% stake in e-commerce major Ozon Holdings controlled by multi-industry investment conglomerate AFK Sistema, Reuters reported on June 4 citing unnamed sources close to the deal.

The news come amid unconfirmed reports that Sberbank is about to pull out of the joint venture in Yandex.Market (Beru e-marketplace) and Yandex.Money (e-payment system), its last remaining assets in the bitter divorce from Russia's most valuable digital company Yandex.

Now Sberbank reportedly seeks to reinforce its digital ecosystem with Ozon, buying into the company along with existing shareholders AFK Sistema and Baring Vostok fund, controlling about 40% each.

Reportedly, an additional share issue is planned, as neither Sistema or Baring are willing to completely exit their positions. Sistema previously said that Ozon could be up for an IPO, and is systematically cashing in on stakes in its most successful assets, such as most recent SPO of Detsky Mir children's goods retailer.

An additional share issue could come in handy for Ozon, that needs cash to expand. Both Sistema and Baring Vostok have been investing heavily in Ozon's development of logistic solutions. The e-retailer plans to open at least five new fulfilment hubs in Russia’s regions and grow its last-mile logistics network at least threefold in 2020-2021.

In 2019 the retailer's revenue growth was clipped by unresolved logistics and infrastructure issues. Nevertheless, Ozon’s valuation improved in 2020, and in addition Russian e-commerce majors are seeing a boost in sales amidst the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

 

