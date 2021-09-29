Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development ups GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 4.2%

Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development ups GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 4.2%
Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development ups GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 4.2% from 3.8%
By FPRI BMB Russia September 29, 2021

In preparation for the 2022-24 Russian federal budget, the Ministry of Economic Development released new predictions for macroeconomic indicators from 2021-24, BMB Russia reports.  

In their forecast, the Ministry predicts GDP growth of 4.2% for 2021, up from the previous forecast of 3.8%, and 3% for 2022-24.  

However, inflation is expected to get worse. The Ministry expects the growth in consumer prices to be 5.8% in 2021, the highest in five years. Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov attributes this to global inflation, the disruption of value chains, and poor Russian harvests.  

The Ministry’s inflation prediction is still lower than that of the CBR, which forecasts CPI at 5.7-6.2%. The Ministry’s predictions are also at odds with a recent OECD report that puts Russia’s economic growth at 2.7% and inflation at 6.1% for 2021.  

This is the third version of the forecast by the Ministry this year. “The main thing that served as the basis for revising the forecast is the fact that the Russian economy recovered faster than we had planned,” a representative said. President Putin also recently remarked that Russia has overcome the economic downturn due to the pandemic and the economy has recovered.  

On September 21, the government approved the draft federal budget. The budget assumes a surplus in the next two years and a deficit in 2024. The budget is due to the State Duma by October 1.  

 

-

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Russia newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Russia and subscribe to the newsletter.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Uranium: what the explosion in prices means for the nuclear industry

Romanian online retailer Elefant repays bond before planned IPO

Quantifying the Caucasus’ gains from BRI trade

Data

Russian banks extend profits in August, on track to earn a record RUB2.5 trillion this year

The sector's net profit in August amounted to RUB244bn with a return on capital of 26% in annual terms. The profits were 7% more than the July result of RUB229bn.

Russia’s PPI inflation up 1.5% to 28.6% in August

The inflation of Russian consumer prices has soared to uncomfortable highs, but those of producer prices have grown even faster, although the pace of growth has slowed somewhat in the last two months.

Montenegro’s economy posts strong 19% y/y growth in 2Q21, higher than EU average

Montenegro’s GDP growth was much higher than the EU average of 14.2%, as it recovered from a steep contraction in 2Q20.

Russia’s Duma elections statistics: the comet effect and the Moscow blob

The Russian physicist and election statistics expert Sergey Shpilkin has released another two charts on voting patterns in the recent Duma elections that show a “comet effect” and a “Moscow blob”.

Romania and Latvia's car ownership rates among lowest in Europe

The lowest motorisation rates were found in Romania (357 cars per thousand people), Latvia (381 cars) and Hungary (390 cars).

Russian banks extend profits in August, on track to earn a record RUB2.5 trillion this year
1 day ago
Russia’s PPI inflation up 1.5% to 28.6% in August
1 day ago
Montenegro’s economy posts strong 19% y/y growth in 2Q21, higher than EU average
3 days ago
Russia’s Duma elections statistics: the comet effect and the Moscow blob
4 days ago
Romania and Latvia's car ownership rates among lowest in Europe
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Communists face new realities as United Russia steals their votes
    6 days ago
  2. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    8 days ago
  3. Shurnukh: face to face with the enemy in Armenia’s newly divided border village
    7 days ago
  4. LONG READ: How a V-shaped market and ageing pipes and fields sent gas prices soaring
    2 days ago
  5. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    9 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    8 days ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    21 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    30 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    6 months ago
  5. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss