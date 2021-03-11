Russia registers $13.1bn current account surplus in 2m21

By bne IntelliNews March 11, 2021

According to preliminary estimates from the CBR, Russia's current account surplus in 2m21 amounted to $13.1bn (it was $6.8bn in January), down from $17.7bn in 2m20. The year-on-year decrease was primarily due to the trade surplus shrinking to $17.6bn from $23.6bn, which in turn owed mainly to lower oil prices.

Capital outflow from the private sector in 2m21 amounted to $12bn ($8bn in January), down from $14.7bn a year earlier, which is a good result given the persisting sanctions risks and increased volatility in global markets.

According to our estimates, if the oil price averages $55 per barrel this year, the current account surplus in 2021 could reach $50bn, up from $32.2bn in 2020, while the CBR could need to buy about $15bn under the fiscal rule. An average oil price of $65/bbl would bring the surplus to $66.4bn and the CBR's purchases to $32.3bn.

 

Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 2.6-2.8% y/y in January, according to estimates published on March 10 by the Ministry of Economic Development.

Bids also wanted for tender to privatise 26MW Tortum hydro-dam plant.

Albania's Producer Price Index was down by 3.4% y/y in the final quarter of 2020, despite rising compared to Q3.

Food and beverage sales rose in January but failed to offset the drop in sales of non-food products and motor fuel.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index continued to recover slowly in March, but the index that measures foot traffic in real time was still down by 24.6% year-on-year.

