Russia-backed forces in breakaway Georgia region ‘grab 96-yr-old man attempting to reach cemetery’

Russian-controlled occupation forces in the South Ossetia (Tskhinvali) breakaway region of Georgia reportedly abducted 96-year-old civilian Gora Garibashvili while he was attempting to reach a cemetery near Tsunevi, a village situated near the occupation line.

The claimed abduction on December 15 occurred as family and friends of a doctor, Vazha Gaprindashvili, abducted in Tskhinvali on November 9, also near the occupation line, continued to hold protests to demand his release. Such events have the potential to turn peaceful anti-government demonstrations held in Georgia into anti-Kremlin protests that Moscow then capitalises on politically in favour of Russia-supported separatist areas including Tskhinvali. Anti-Moscow protests in the summer in Tbilisi, along with insults thrown at Vladimir Putin by a TV anchor, prompted Russia to impose a ban on flights to and from Georgia that is yet to be lifted. The transforming of frequent anti-government protests—presently focused on the claimed betrayal of ruling party Georgian Dream chaired by oligarch and ex-PM Bidzina Ivanishvili in not adopting a proportional representation electoral system in time for the 2020 general election—into anti-Kremlin demonstrations instead can be seen as helpful to the government.

Ivanishvili on December 16 attended a rally of the youth movement of Georgian Dream in Tbilisi. The organisation has come under fire lately from activists for “substituting itself for the police” in tackling anti-government protesters.

Garibashvili is a local of Kvemo Tchala village of Kaspi municipality in part of Georgia that has not broken away.

The illegal detention of Georgian citizens by Russian occupation forces near the occupation line is an issue that comes up regularly. Detainees are usually released after their families pay a fine. The standard fine is 2,000 Russian rubles (around $31).