Russia-backed forces in breakaway Georgia region ‘grab 96-yr-old man attempting to reach cemetery’

Russia-backed forces in breakaway Georgia region ‘grab 96-yr-old man attempting to reach cemetery’
South Ossetia as it featured in the Georgian Civil War in the early 90s.
By bne IntelliNews December 17, 2019

Russian-controlled occupation forces in the South Ossetia (Tskhinvali) breakaway region of Georgia reportedly abducted 96-year-old civilian Gora Garibashvili while he was attempting to reach a cemetery near Tsunevi, a village situated near the occupation line.

The claimed abduction on December 15 occurred as family and friends of a doctor, Vazha Gaprindashvili, abducted in Tskhinvali on November 9, also near the occupation line, continued to hold protests to demand his release. Such events have the potential to turn peaceful anti-government demonstrations held in Georgia into anti-Kremlin protests that Moscow then capitalises on politically in favour of Russia-supported separatist areas including Tskhinvali. Anti-Moscow protests in the summer in Tbilisi, along with insults thrown at Vladimir Putin by a TV anchor, prompted Russia to impose a ban on flights to and from Georgia that is yet to be lifted. The transforming of frequent anti-government protests—presently focused on the claimed betrayal of ruling party Georgian Dream chaired by oligarch and ex-PM Bidzina Ivanishvili in not adopting a proportional representation electoral system in time for the 2020 general election—into anti-Kremlin demonstrations instead can be seen as helpful to the government.

Ivanishvili on December 16 attended a rally of the youth movement of Georgian Dream in Tbilisi. The organisation has come under fire lately from activists for “substituting itself for the police” in tackling anti-government protesters.

Garibashvili is a local of Kvemo Tchala village of Kaspi municipality in part of Georgia that has not broken away.

The illegal detention of Georgian citizens by Russian occupation forces near the occupation line is an issue that comes up regularly. Detainees are usually released after their families pay a fine. The standard fine is 2,000 Russian rubles (around $31).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Former US ambassador to Nato warns Georgia’s progress towards democracy could reverse

Georgia is deeply politically divided and its democratic progress could reverse in the wake of the “deeply flawed” presidential elections held late last year. That’s the view of Kurt Volker, ... more

TBC Bank co-founder Khazaradze goes ahead with Georgia political project

Mamuka Khazaradze, a co-founder of Georgia’s TBC Bank, has confirmed that despite the harassment he claims to be subject to from authorities—moves of which have lately included the seizing of his ... more

Iran opposes Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline “over ecology”

Iran has said it is opposed to the construction of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline due to ecology concerns, Ria Novosti reported from the Caspian Economic Forum in the Turkmen resort of Avaza on ... more

Most Read

  1. Russia, Ukraine strike preliminary gas transit deal
    3 days ago
  2. What will Belarus gain from the proposed merger with Russia?
    6 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Tempo of Belarus and Russia’s integration talks rises but matters remain delicately poised
    4 days ago
  4. Poland is ready if Russia cuts gas transit to the EU across Ukraine this winter
    6 days ago
  5. Singer Miroslav Skoro has a real chance of taking the Croatian presidency
    5 days ago
  1. Russia to launch world's cheapest e-car Zetta in 2020
    22 days ago
  2. Norilsk Nickel target price upped by a quarter as climate crisis to send the cost of nickel and palladium soaring from 2020
    1 month ago
  3. Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions 2020
    15 days ago
  4. Build build build: Russia’s national projects get underway
    27 days ago
  5. Rosatom rolls out the small modular reactor: a mini-nuclear power station to solve some big problems
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss