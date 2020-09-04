Rusnano to invest more than $50mn in digital technologies

Rusnano to invest more than $50mn in digital technologies
Rusnano, the Russian state-controlled nanotechnology corporation, has created a RUB4bn fund to invest in digital technologies
By EWDN in Moscow September 4, 2020

Rusnano, the Russian state-controlled nanotechnology corporation, has created a RUB4bn fund to invest in digital technologies, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Half of this amount came from state coffers as part of a national program to develop Russia’s digital economy, reported industry publication CNews.ru.

Starting from the end of this year, under plans, the fund will invest in at least five projects at the later or growth stages, expecting them to generate RUB1.5bn in revenues ($20mn) by 2024.

The fund will target, in particular, companies operating in the fields of industry digitalization, quantum technologies, wireless communications, blockchain, artificial intelligence, robot and sensor components, computer vision, and IoT.

Rusnano may seek to increase the size of the fund in the future, a company representative told CNews, without providing further details.

 

