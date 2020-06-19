Romanian unicorn UiPath expects $10bn valuation in new financing round

Romanian unicorn UiPath expects $10bn valuation in new financing round
By bne IntelliNews June 19, 2020

Enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) software company UiPath, founded by Romanian entrepreneurs, is preparing a new round of financing that would increase its market value to over $10bn, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

This new funding would mean a significant increase from the last round, which took place in April 2019 and valued the company at $7bn.  

The company had revenues of $360mn last year.

A UiPath representative declined to comment on the report. UiPath's plans could still change, said Bloomberg's sources.

Founded in Romania in 2005 under the name DeskOver and renamed UiPath in 2015, the company has the CIA, the US Navy, McDonald's Corp, Duracell, and Swiss Re among its clients.

In 2018, it became the first startup founded in Romania to acquire unicorn status (a valuation of over $1bn).

One of the company’s founders and owners, Daniel Dines, said in February that the company was also considering an initial public offering (IPO).

One of UiPath's competitors, Blue Prism Group Plc, went public in 2016. A smaller UK-based competitor, Softomotive Ltd., was acquired by Microsoft Corp. last month.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BEYOND THE BOSPHORUS: Erdogan becomes top shareholder in Turkcell

Kremlin denies any role in alleged plot to kill Georgia TV host who insulted Putin

Turkey’s amended competition law will spook investors by exposing data and trade secrets to officials say critics

Tech

Russia's IT industry faces severe brain drain

The Russian IT industry will experience a severe brain drain in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensuing economic crisis, unless the government introduces support measures for the sector, major local IT companies warn.

Russia to dramatically hike fines for data theft

Hackers are preying on Russians' personal data and the number of crimes has ballooned. The government is responding with a dramatic hike to the fines for stealing information, but some experts say the proposed measures are too harsh

Russian deputies introduce a bill to un-ban the Telegram messaging service

Russian Duma deputies from the minority fraction Fair Russia have conceded defeat to reality and have introduced a bill to un-ban the popular messaging service Telegram that belongs to Russian tech whizz-kid Pavel Durov.

EIB loans Belgian tech corp Umicore €125mn for battery components factory in Poland

Poland has long been an important location for various automotive industries because of its still relatively cheap yet skilled labour as well as capacity for efficient logistics to markets such as Germany.

Russian watchdog blocks major deal between Russian Yandex.Taxi and Vezet

Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) blocked the acquisition of Vezet taxi operator by Yandex.Taxi, the joint venture of Yandex internet major and Uber Technologies. Previously Yandex.Taxi put the deal on hold amid the coronavirus epidemic

Russia's IT industry faces severe brain drain
10 days ago
Russia to dramatically hike fines for data theft
10 days ago
Russian deputies introduce a bill to un-ban the Telegram messaging service
2 days ago
EIB loans Belgian tech corp Umicore €125mn for battery components factory in Poland
2 days ago
Russian watchdog blocks major deal between Russian Yandex.Taxi and Vezet
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    6 days ago
  2. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    3 days ago
  3. Europe and Nato’s Libya nightmare outcome would leave Russian and Turkish military bases staring across the Med
    2 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  5. Moldova brings army onto the streets again as COVID-19 figures deteriorate
    4 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    29 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    22 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    24 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss