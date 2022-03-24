Romanian circular fashion trading platform Dressingz raises funding

Romanian circular fashion trading platform Dressingz raises funding
By bne IntelliNews March 24, 2022

Romanian start-up Dressingz, which targets the circular fashion market by providing consumers with a platform through which they can trade their clothes that they no longer wear, announced that it has raised pre-seed funding of €0.3mn.

Plans for the current year include raising a new round of funding to support its expansion on the European market.

Dressingz’s founders are Romina Tazlaoanu, who had the role of head of brand and convergence at Vodafone, with over 20 years of experience in marketing and branding and Alexandru Andries, co-founder Car-Rush, EuCeMananc (now Tazz by Emag), TaxaTimbru, MyJustice and EzStick.

Dressingz offers to its community of users the opportunity to sell the clothes they don’t wear anymore, and cash-in quickly and easily.

Central and Eastern Europe has long been a market for cheap second hand clothes from western countries. Recently, however, there is growing interest in pre-loved fashion in the region and elsewhere as a way of reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry. 

Citing European Parliament and UN data, the founders of the business say the industry is among the top three most polluting industries worldwide, being responsible for 10% of gas emissions globally, more than aviation and maritime transportation together.

“50% of the fast-fashion production is thrown away in less than one year,” said Tazlaoanu. The equivalent of one truck full of textiles is landfilled or burnt every second, in the world, she added, arguing that in this context, fashion circularity becomes the future.

Besides being green, the business offers fashion-treasure hunters the chance to access pre-owned luxury fashion, that is authenticated by experts and sold with up to 80% discount from the retail price, the company said.

“We want to educate our consumers to buy less but buy better, invest in quality items that will last longer, choose premium pre-owned fashion - because luxury fashion deserves a second life and our planet deserves a second chance,” commented Tazlaoanu.

Dressingz is one of a number of online used fashion marketplaces that have been launched in the region, with the biggest being Vinted, Lithuania's first tech unicorn. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: Roma civil society can learn from both mistakes and local successes to make inclusion work

Romania’s construction activity still driven up by residential sector in January

Eastern EU member states divided over sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports

Tech

President of Belarus claims 'cyberweapons more terrifying than nuclear weapons'

Hacktivists targeting the Belarusian state as part of the cyberware against the invasion of Ukraine are getting under the skin of authoritarian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko.

DataArt acquires Software Nation and establishes new office in Serbia

Global software engineering firm says it hopes to benefit from "solid tech talent" in Belgrade and the region.

Sources say tech giant Yandex to sell News and Zen services

Sources say that Yandex is in talks to sell its media services amid a trend for consolidating established assets among Russian IT players. This will help the company to avoid getting caught between the demands of Russian regulation and stakeholders.

After Nasdaq stock suspension, Yandex could default on $1.25bn convertible notes

Yandex, arguably the most successful and emblematic Russian digital company over the past 25 years, could default in a matter of days.

Kazakh authorities criticise ex-president Nazarbayev’s brother over involvement in cryptomining

Government inspections also revealed other notable political and business figures involved in crypto mining in Kazakhstan.

President of Belarus claims 'cyberweapons more terrifying than nuclear weapons'
2 hours ago
DataArt acquires Software Nation and establishes new office in Serbia
3 days ago
Sources say tech giant Yandex to sell News and Zen services
8 days ago
After Nasdaq stock suspension, Yandex could default on $1.25bn convertible notes
8 days ago
Kazakh authorities criticise ex-president Nazarbayev’s brother over involvement in cryptomining
9 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    12 days ago
  2. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    9 days ago
  3. 'They don’t know Ukraine': head of peace talks delegation on Kyiv’s 'cautious optimism'
    6 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Winners and losers from the war in Ukraine (and Russia has already lost, even if it wins)
    8 days ago
  5. Increased war fears after several explosions are heard across Belarus
    4 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    12 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    22 days ago
  3. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    14 days ago
  4. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    1 month ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss