Romania’s stock exchange sees steepest plunge since "greed tax" announced

Romania’s stock exchange sees steepest plunge since
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest March 2, 2020

The last trading week of February saw a 10.5% decrease of the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s (BVB’s) main index, BET, the steepest decline since December 2018 when investors were knocked out by a government decree that introduced the so-called “greed tax”, data compiled by Ziarul Financiar daily show. The Romanian stock market fell during the week from about 10,100 points to about 9,100 points, according to the BVB.

Friday was the seventh trading day in a row during which the Romanian stock market declined as a result of the panic generated by the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in all major markets, according to ZF calculations.

On Friday, there were aggressive sales of companies such as Romania’s largest oil and gas producer OMV Petrom, whose shares collapsed by 7.7%, the steepest decline for this company since December 2018. Investors also sold significant amounts of shares in Banca Transilvania, whose share price dropped by 5%, nuclear energy company Nuclearelectrica (-6.3%) and petroleum products transport company Conpet (-5.7%), BVB data shows.

The turnover (shares only) on the main segment of the stock exchange was RON145mn (€30mn) on Friday, three times higher than the average daily turnover.

Romania’s currency also kept sliding versus the euro, this time partly on fundamentals. The national currency, the leu (RON), reached a new low versus the European currency on February 28.

The mid-day official exchange rate announced by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) hit RON4.813 to the euro, compared to the previous low of RON4.808 to the euro reached on Tuesday.

Romania’s currency has thus returned to a trend of depreciation in recent days due to political instability and fears on the global financial markets caused by the coronavirus.

However, the fundamental cause of the depreciation of the leu is the widening of the current account deficit that is approaching the warning level of 5% of GDP and is fuelled by the budget deficit that shows no signs of being adjusted, according to the latest poll conducted by the CFA Association among its members in late February. The European Commission (EC) will ask the European Council to open the excessive deficit procedure (EDP) against Romania, EC Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on February 26.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Main Central, Southeast Europe markets drop as series of coronavirus cases confirmed

German investor plans e-vehicle battery factory in western Romania

AI investments in Romania forecast to double from current robust level

News

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk quits again

Honcharuk submitted his resignation for a second time after reports surfaced that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering appointing businessman and former head of the central bank Serhiy Tigipko to the post.

Ordinary People party trashes incumbent government "mafia" in Slovakia's general election

The Slovak general election at the weekend produced an upset as the opposition party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) won with a vote share of 24.8%, ousting ruling party Smer-SD which won 18.9%

Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk

Statement comes after Damascus closes skies over Idlib following shooting down of two Syrian aircraft by Turkish forces. Refugee crisis sparked by Erdogan on Greek border, meanwhile, mounts.

Bulgaria tightens controls on border with Turkey

Sofia reinforced its borders after reports that hundreds of migrants were heading to Turkey's borders with Greece and Bulgaria.

Ukraine appoints new top management of power generation major Centrenergo, Kolomoisky physically bars them from office

The Ukrainian government has appointed a new top manager for power generation company Centrenergo but protestors reportedly connected to oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky barred their entry to the company's offices.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk quits again
2 hours ago
Ordinary People party trashes incumbent government "mafia" in Slovakia's general election
11 hours ago
Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk
8 hours ago
Bulgaria tightens controls on border with Turkey
1 day ago
Ukraine appoints new top management of power generation major Centrenergo, Kolomoisky physically bars them from office
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    10 days ago
  2. Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk
    8 hours ago
  3. Market interventions: the case of the US sanctions on Russia
    5 days ago
  4. Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
    5 days ago
  5. Russia’s internet giant Yandex announces growing and more diversified revenues in 2019
    4 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    14 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    26 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    10 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    12 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss