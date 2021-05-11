Romania’s exports reach all-time high in March

Romania’s exports reach all-time high in March
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest May 11, 2021

Romania’s exports soared by 20.1% year-on-year in March, reaching a new all-time record of €6.53bn, the statistics office INS announced.

The y/y growth was partly propped up by low base effects one year after the lockdown froze the global supply chains in the first quarter of 2021, particularly in March, but remains impressive nonetheless, as it represents a 3.2% annual advance compared to March 2019 (two years earlier). The chronic wide deficit overclouds the strong performance of exporters, largely because of the expansion of Romania’s two car factories, Dacia and Ford, despite the semiconductor crisis.  

For the whole first quarter of the year, the exports rose by 3.9% y/y to €17.7bn.

The 6.5% increase in the export of transport means (automobiles, mainly), which accounted for nearly half of total exports in the quarter, made a critical contribution of 3.2pp to the overall 3.9% y/y advance.

Meanwhile, imports increased faster than exports: only marginally faster (+20.6% y/y) to €8.8bn in March but nearly twice as fast as exports (+7.1% y/y) to €23.1bn in the whole quarter.

Again, the category of transport means (not limited to automobiles) — 37% of total imports in Q1 — contributed a significant 3.4pp to the overall 7.1% y/y rise of imports. Romanian municipalities are importing significant amounts of public transport means and the construction sector needs transport means as well.

The robust rise of imports, also supported by buoyant retail sales (+4.1% y/y in Q1 after a record 9.1% y/y increase in March), particularly of non-food consumer goods, resulted in a record trade gap as well: €5.33bn in Q1, 19.3% more than that in the first quarter of 2020 when the trade gap also marked a robust (+20% y/y) advance.

Notably, the imports generated by the domestic demand for investments under the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF) have not begun yet, but they are expected to further push up the country’s trade gap.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romanian, Polish presidents call for stronger Nato presence on the Eastern Flank

Huawei pushes for amendments to Romania’s draft 5G law

Romania’s retail sales up 4.1% y/y in Q1

Data

Poland’s unemployment grows 0.5pp y/y to 6.3% in April

Demand for labour is expected to shoot up, as the economy is reopening in quick stages throughout May.

Russia’s foreign exchange holdings soared by $1bn in the last week of April to hit $590.5bn as of May 1

Russia’s foreign exchange holdings soared by $1bn in the last week of April to hit $590.5bn as of May 1, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has announced.

Belarus' gold and foreign currency reserves rose 4.9% to $7.3bn as of May 1

Belarus' gold and foreign currency reserves rose 4.9% to $7,2779mn as of 1 May, 2021, according to the preliminary data National Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

Ukraine's international reserves increased to $28bn as of the start of May

Ukraine's international reserves increased to $28bn as of the start of May, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Ukraine’s consumer price inflation slowed to 8.4% in April

Ukraine’s consumer price inflation slowed from 8.5% year on year in March to 8.4% at the end of April.

Poland’s unemployment grows 0.5pp y/y to 6.3% in April
2 hours ago
Russia’s foreign exchange holdings soared by $1bn in the last week of April to hit $590.5bn as of May 1
2 hours ago
Belarus' gold and foreign currency reserves rose 4.9% to $7.3bn as of May 1
9 hours ago
Ukraine's international reserves increased to $28bn as of the start of May
10 hours ago
Ukraine’s consumer price inflation slowed to 8.4% in April
10 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    6 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 day ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Russian economy makes a stronger than expected recovery
    7 days ago
  4. CONFERENCE CALL: Losing the Western Balkans
    5 days ago
  5. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    22 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    22 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    27 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    6 days ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    27 days ago
  5. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss