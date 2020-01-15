Romania’s Banca Transilvania plans another takeover in Moldova

Romania’s Banca Transilvania plans another takeover in Moldova
By bne IntelliNews January 15, 2020

Banca Transilvania (BT), the biggest financial group in Romania, plans to take over Microinvest, the leader of the non-bank financial market in Moldova specialised in financing micro-enterprises, BT announced.

Banca Transilvania is already active on the banking market in Moldova, where it holds the majority stake in Victoria Bank (the country’s third-biggest bank) in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The Romanian group aims to get 100% control over the micro-financing company. Microinvest’s shareholders are Balkan Financial Sector Equity Fund Netherlands (54.9%), followed by the Soros-Moldova Foundation (24.4%), Oikocredit from the Netherlands (12.8%), Driehaus Richard from the USA (4.8%), and SIDI France (3.1%).

Currently BT is in the process of requesting approvals for the acquisition from the regulatory authorities in Romania as well as other relevant bodies.

“The step we are making through this new acquisition shows BT’s commitment to support as many entrepreneurs as possible by developing the microfinancing activity of the Banca Transilvania Financial Group. This is an opportunity that we want to capitalise on to the benefit of our clients who are in the early stages of their business endeavours,” stated Omer Tetik, CEO of Banca Transilvania. 

"We will do so by combining the business model we employ in Romania through BT Mic with the one used by Microinvest, as well as through increasing synergies with other companies of Banca Transilvania Financial Group from the Republic of Moldova, namely BT Leasing and Victoriabank."

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Further Turkey rate cut on Jan 16 expected by 13 of 21 surveyed economists

Thirteen of 21 economists surveyed by Reuters said they expected that the Turkish central bank would bring in another rate cut at its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on January 16. The ... more

Bulgaria's FIBank plans €103mn capital hike to meet ECB requirements

Bulgaria’s locally-owned First Investment Bank (FIBank) plans to raise BGN200mn (€103mn) in order to cover the capital shortfall found by the European Central Bank during an asset quality review ... more

Romania’s BCR bank floats first senior non-preferred bonds in CEE region

BCR, which is part of Austrian Erste Bank group, announced on December 16 that it successfully placed the first senior non-preferred bonds in Romania and the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region ... more

Most Read

  1. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    4 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Russia
    4 days ago
  3. Iran’s refusal to hand over black boxes incites suspicions over fate of Ukraine flight PS752
    6 days ago
  4. Russia's Yandex internet major could start virtual mobile operator
    5 days ago
  5. How interconnected are the economies of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan? Inflation and rates outlook for 2020
    3 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    4 days ago
  3. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    21 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    15 days ago
  5. No gas transit deal with Russia “99% certain” as Ukraine hikes gas tariffs for local producers
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss