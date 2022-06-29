Romania reports new gas from Black Sea, expects 90% gas self-sufficiency

Romania reports new gas from Black Sea, expects 90% gas self-sufficiency
Midia is the first new offshore gas development in Romania in more than three decades. / BSOG
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest June 29, 2022

Black Sea Oil and Gas (BSOG) is extracting natural gas at a rate of 3mn cubic metres per day — the equivalent of 1bn cubic metres per year — from the Midia Gas Development (MGD) perimeter in Romania’s offshore, the company’s CEO Mark Beacom announced.

This is the first new offshore gas development in Romania in more than three decades. The new gas from the Black Sea, delivered by BSOG, will help the country reach a self-sufficiency rate of 90%, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu commented.

As reported earlier in June, when Romania received the first quantities of gas from the field, Midia is expected to cover around 10% of Romania’s gas consumption.

However, BSOG hasn’t abandoned the arbitration process initiated earlier this year, even if Romania amended the Offshore Law. The company objects to the supplementary (windfall) tax on the revenues generated by the sale of the gas over a certain threshold, a provision of the Romanian legislation that was not completely eliminated by the so-called offshore law earlier this year.

The tax on windfall revenues was revised, Beacom admitted, but not enough.

“We filed for an arbitration. We will decide whether to continue, for the time being, the process is going on. We are evaluating [the revised Offshore law]," he stated.

In February 2019, BSOG, a company controlled by the US investment fund Carlyle, announced the final investment decision for the Midia Gas Development project, where it said it would invest $400mn.

The final investment decision was taken in good faith, based on assumptions that BSOG and its partners will be able to restore all their rights, in the sense of eliminating any additional taxes and contributions, as well as any restrictions on free trade of their gas on a fully liberalised market, according to European legislation, the company announced at that time.

The Offshore Law was amended this year, but the tax on windfall revenues was maintained — even though the terms were sweetened in favour of the investors.

OMV Petrom, which operates another significant offshore perimeter in Romania’s Black Sea,  has not decided yet whether the revised Offshore Law is supportive of the investment in the production stage.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EXPLAINER: how a price cap on Russian oil might work

Czech energy company CEZ switches away from Russian nuclear fuel

Europe’s gas storage on track to meet 80% full by start of heating season

News

Czech energy company CEZ switches away from Russian nuclear fuel

CEZ signs contract with US nuclear power technology company Westinghouse and French Framatome.

Hungary’s forint jumps after central bank’s aggressive 185bp rate hike

The forint has been of the weakest currencies in Europe, with widening budget and current account deficits making it exposed to external market movements.

Bulgaria expels 70 Russian diplomats

Mass expulsion is unprecedented for Bulgaria, which until recently was seen as one of Russia’s most loyal allies in the EU.

Turkey drops opposition to Sweden, Finland joining Nato

Big boost for Western defence bloc as Madrid summit gets underway, with member states seeking to demonstrate unmistakable unity to Kremlin while the Ukraine-Russia war continues to rage.

Russia denies defaulting on $100mn bond coupon payment

Russia denied that it had defaulted on a $100mn bond payment, saying that the money had been sent to bond holders, in dollars, in May but it was not the Kremlin’s fault if the cash was not distributed to bondholders.

Czech energy company CEZ switches away from Russian nuclear fuel
3 hours ago
Hungary’s forint jumps after central bank’s aggressive 185bp rate hike
3 hours ago
Bulgaria expels 70 Russian diplomats
12 hours ago
Turkey drops opposition to Sweden, Finland joining Nato
13 hours ago
Russia denies defaulting on $100mn bond coupon payment
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    3 days ago
  2. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    5 days ago
  3. Ukraine has been clear that it needs more weapons from the West. So, what’s the holdup?
    4 days ago
  4. Colonial scars: Why Ukraine is unlikely to find allies in Africa
    6 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: Iran records one of the hottest days on Earth ever
    6 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    3 days ago
  2. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    30 days ago
  3. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    11 days ago
  4. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    28 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss