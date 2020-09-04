Roman Abramovich backs game publisher to design “fun, thrilling, and engaging entertainment experiences”

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has invested $20mn into a the Russian games-maker 110 industry to make “exciting” games
By EWDN in Moscow September 4, 2020

Norma Investment, a venture firm affiliated to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, has taken part in a $20mn round of funding for Russian game publisher 110 Industries, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

GEM Capital, an investment company founded by a top executive from the Russian oil and gas industry, and Sergey Kornikhin, a film producer, also contributed to the round in undisclosed proportions. 110 Industries focuses on AAA titles for gaming consoles and cloud gaming services, claiming to “make the most fun, thrilling, and engaging entertainment experiences for our players.” Now headquartered in London, the company was founded back in 2017 by Sergey Kolobyashkin and Anton Poletaev, who put $3mn in their venture.

110 Industries further raised $1.1mn from several investors, Poletaev told Vedomosti. These include The Untitled, a Russian pre-seed and seed fund, indicates CrunchBase.

The latest capital injection is intended to finance the development of ‘Wanted: dead,’ the company’s first game scheduled for release in 2022. The investors will receive a part of the generated revenues.

 

 

Tech

Skolkovo suspends key grant programs until next year due to crisis cuts

The Skolkovo Foundation, Russia’s main tech hub with more than 2,400 resident startups, announced in the middle of July the temporary suspension of key grant programs until December 31, 2020, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Rusnano to invest more than $50mn in digital technologies

Rusnano, the Russian state-controlled nanotechnology corporation, has created a RUB4bn fund to invest in digital technologies

A Russian-born startup based in Singapore uses AI to penetrate the mysteries of human longevity

Can artificial intelligence and machine learning help mankind address diseases related to ageing, and delay mortality? Gero, a Singaporean company with Russian roots, believes so

Russian Post unveils $21mn digitization scheme

Russian Post, the country's state-run postal service operator, has unveiled a RUB1.5bn ($21mn) modernisation programme, under which new digital projects will be launched and the IT department will double in the number of employees.

Russia's national program for digital economy stumbles

Russia's ambitious programme for digitalization of the economy is running behind schedule, and progress in several crucial areas have been slow.

