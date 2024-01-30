Robots to take on labour-intensive agriculture in Serbia

Coming Computer Engineering is set to introduce the AgAR electric robot in Serbia in April to bring advances in agricultural operations, particularly on smaller farms handling labour-intensive tasks.

Agricultural robots are autonomous or semi-autonomous devices that perform various tasks in agriculture, facilitating difficult physical tasks and increasing production efficiency. Robots are being developed using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, high precision sensors and satellite positioning and navigation.

In the broader landscape of Serbia's rising focus on agrotech, digitisation of agriculture is already helping farmers to respond to changing conditions and raise production, according to the BioSense Institute in Novi Sad that works on projects that span bio systems and IT. The launch of the AgAR electric robot aligns with the broader trend.

“The current market for agricultural robots is in its infancy. Agricultural robots are mainly developed for specific purposes, where the robots perform only one activity (picking, spraying, planting…),” said Coming on its website.

“Coming Computer Engineering saw the solution to that problem in the development of a fully electric universal agricultural robot that will use attachments for precision agriculture (vineyard pruning, laser weeding...) as well as traditional agricultural attachments that are already used on tractors, small and medium farms enable the robotisation of the activities they perform.”

Initiated in February 2022 through a collaboration between Coming Computer Engineering and the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Nis, the AgAR project has resulted in the development of two prototypes.

The product has been developed in the Nis Science and Technology Park, financially supported by the EU Pre-Accession Funds, the Republic of Serbia's budget and the StarTech programme by Philip Morris through NALED.

AgAR's standout feature is its autonomy, made possible by a high-capacity battery providing eight to 12 hours of continuous operation. Velcev highlighted the battery-swap technology, enabling a five-minute battery replacement and achieving 24-hour work cycles with three battery packs.

The robot has adjustable clearance ranging from 220mm to 810mm, catering to various farming terrains. This ensures stability and prevents tipping during load transportation on uneven surfaces. The robot also has an automatic lifting and lowering mechanism.

AgAR is driven by four engines of 1.5 kW, with a maximum speed of 1.8 m/s and a payload of 500 kilograms.