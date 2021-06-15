Rival telcos move forward with 5G in Slovenia

Telekom Slovenije said on June 15 it has upgraded its 5G network, launched in 2020, with an additional frequency spectrum of 3600 MHz, while its local rival Telemach announced it started the rollout of the fifth generation of mobile services.

Slovenia’s biggest telco, Telekom Slovenije, currently covers 33% of mobile users nationwide.

"The 5G network was upgraded at several locations in Ljubljana. The upgrades of the 5G network in Bled and Brdo near Kranj will follow soon, with which Telekom Slovenije will also provide state-of-the-art communication services during the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU," the telco said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Slovenia's Telemach, part of United Group, announced that it is launching its 5G network starting from June 15 initially making it available to users in the centre of Ljubljana and the commercial district BTC after it acquired additional frequencies.

“In line with Telemach’s strategy, we will then focus on other major Slovenian cities,” Telemach said.

“The transition to 5G technology will enable us to grow further and strengthen our position on the Slovenian market,” the company’s CEO Adrian Jezina said.

Dutch-based media provider United Group said last week that it is combining Telemach Slovenia and Telemach Croatia into a single business cluster, managed by Telemach Slovenia’s CEO Adrian Jezina.

Jezina stressed that more than €100mn will be invested in 4G and 5G technology in the coming years.