Reopening of stores in Slovenia pushed up retail sales in February

Slovenia’s retail sales jumped by 16.4% in February compared with the previous month and were 2.7% higher year on year, the statistics office said on March 29.

The high growth at the monthly level was largely due to the reopening of all stores and the loosening up of the sales of non-food products.

Retail sales of non-food products increased by 32.3% month on month in February. Retail sales of automotive fuel went up by 8.8% and sales of food products by 1.4% over the previous month.



At the annual level retail sales with food were higher by 6.4% and with non-food products by 2.8%. Volume turnover in retail trade with automotive fuel was lower by 13.3% y/y.

However, Slovenia will re-enter lockdown from March 28 to April 11 to help hospitals cope with an expected influx in patients following an increase in coronavirus transmission rates driven by the British strain of the virus. This will include the closure of non-essential stores.