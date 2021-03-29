Reopening of stores in Slovenia pushed up retail sales in February

Reopening of stores in Slovenia pushed up retail sales in February
By bne IntelliNews March 29, 2021

Slovenia’s retail sales jumped by 16.4% in February compared with the previous month and were 2.7% higher year on year, the statistics office said on March 29.

The high growth at the monthly level was largely due to the reopening of all stores and the loosening up of the sales of non-food products.

Retail sales of non-food products increased by 32.3% month on month in February. Retail sales of automotive fuel went up by 8.8% and sales of food products by 1.4% over the previous month.

At the annual level retail sales with food were higher by 6.4% and with non-food products by 2.8%. Volume turnover in retail trade with automotive fuel was lower by 13.3% y/y.

However, Slovenia will re-enter lockdown from March 28 to April 11 to help hospitals cope with an expected influx in patients following an increase in coronavirus transmission rates driven by the British strain of the virus. This will include the closure of non-essential stores. 

Related Content

BALKAN BLOG: Jansa, disconnected

German IT company LeanIX acquires Slovenian-US Cleanshelf

Slovenia’s consumer sentiment index worsens in March

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BALKAN BLOG: Jansa, disconnected

German IT company LeanIX acquires Slovenian-US Cleanshelf

Slovenia’s consumer sentiment index worsens in March

Data

Russians' real disposable incomes fell to an eight-year low in 2020, but the outlook for 2021 is brighter

Russians' real disposable incomes have fallen to an eight-year low as a result of the coronacrisis, falling 3.5% in 2020, according to Rosstat, but the outlook for 2021 is brighter.

Watcom shopping index remains stable, but still down by a quarter on last year

The Watcom Shopping index remained stable in March but remains down by a quarter on the same month a year earlier.

Romania’s top 50 brands lose 3.7% of their value

Automaker Dacia continues to top the Brand Finance Romania 50 ranking but pharmacy chains have climbed since the start of the pandemic.

Turkey’s Isbank sells NPL portfolio prior to central bank governor turmoil

Markets will watch to see if peers follow despite economic turbulence.

Ukraine’s industrial production fell by 4.6% in February 2021

Ukraine’s industrial production fell by 4.6% in February 2021 compared to the pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) February a year earlier.

Russians' real disposable incomes fell to an eight-year low in 2020, but the outlook for 2021 is brighter
22 hours ago
Watcom shopping index remains stable, but still down by a quarter on last year
22 hours ago
Romania’s top 50 brands lose 3.7% of their value
3 days ago
Turkey’s Isbank sells NPL portfolio prior to central bank governor turmoil
4 days ago
Ukraine’s industrial production fell by 4.6% in February 2021
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. TURKEY INSIGHT: Frantic defence of lira’s 8.00 line as foreign investors scramble to offload all Turkish papers
    6 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  3. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    3 days ago
  4. OPINION: How bad can it get if US imposes sanctions on Russian debt?
    2 days ago
  5. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko names possible successors
    7 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    25 days ago
  3. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    21 days ago
  4. Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
    24 days ago
  5. BALKAN BLOG: Census sparks a political storm in North Macedonia
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss