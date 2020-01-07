Reduced global appetite ‘may be delaying’ Turkey’s traditional first month eurobond

Market players have been outlining their expectations for an anticipated Turkish Treasury eurobond auction. Turkey usually holds one in the first month of the new year.

“First working week of the year—Turkey new issue has to be in the pipeline! A January new issue by Turkey—you can almost set your watch by it,” wrote Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management on January 7 in a note to investors.

The previous day, unnamed bankers told Reuters that the Treasury could proceed with a eurobond issue this week but that it could also be delayed by several weeks due to reduced global appetite for such debt.

Turkish Treasury's Eurobond Issues in 2019 Issue Date Currency Size Maturity Coupon (%) Price Yield (%) Spread Euro Cost (%) 14.11.2019 USD 2.5bn 14.11.2024 5.6 99.57 5.70 UST+407bp 3.319 10.07.2019 USD 2.25bn 10.08.2024 6.35 99.563 6.45 UST + 470 bps 3.803 26.03.2019 USD 1bn 26.04.2029 7.625 103.3 7.15 UST + 454 bps 4.859 21.02.2019 USD (Sukuk) 2bn 21.02.2022 5.8 100 5.80 MS + 318 bps 31.01.2019 EUR 1.25bn 31.03.2025 4.625 99.36 4.75 MS + 446 bps 16.01.2019 USD 2bn 26.04.2029 7.625 99.555 7.68 UST + 497bp 4.965 Turkish Treasury's Eurobond Issues in 2018 14.11.2018 EUR 1.5bn 16.02.2026 5.2 99.73 5.25 MS + 456.4 bp 23.10.2018 USD 2bn 23.12.2023 7.25 98.917 7.50 UST + 447.5 bp 24.04.2018 USD 2bn 24.10.2028 6.125 99.427 6.20 UST + 336.8 bp 17.01.2018 USD 2bn 17.02.2028 5.125 99.411 5.20 UST + 266.7 bp Turkish Treasury's Eurobond Issues in 2017 13.09.2017 USD 1.75bn 11.05.2047 5.75 101 5.70 UST + 300.5 bp 14.06.2017 EUR 1bn 14.06.2025 3.25 99 3.377 MS + 285 bp 11.05.2017 USD 1.75bn 11.05.2047 5.75 98 5.875 UST + 286.7 bp 06.04.2017 USD (Sukuk) 1.25bn 06.04.2023 5 100 5 MS + 285 bp 23.02.2017 USD 1.25bn 25.03.2027 6 103 5.65 UST + 320.5 bp 23.01.2017 USD 2bn 25.03.2027 6 99 6.15 UST + 375.7 bp source: treasury

Turkey’s 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) have been around 280bp since mid-December.

Fitch Ratings rates Turkey at BB-/Stable, three notches below investment grade. Moody’s Rating Services rates Turkey at B1/Negative, four notches below investment grade, while Standard & Poor’s has Turkey at B+/Stable, also four notches below investment grade.

At the latest eurobond auction held in November, the Turkish Treasury sold $2.5bn of 5-year eurobonds with a 5.60% coupon and a yield to the investor of 5.70%.

Major Eurobond Issues by Turkish issuers Issuer ISIN Coupon Volume (USD mn) End of placement Maturity date Fibabank XS2096028571 Floating 30 12/31/2019 12/31/2029 Garanti Bank XS2094608580 5.25% 50 12/12/2019 12/20/2024 Mersin Port XS2071397850 5.375% 600 11/07/2019 11/15/2014 Treasury US900123CW86 5.60% 2500 11/06/2019 11/14/2024 Isbank XS2041003901 8.10% 50 08/07/2019 12/03/2029 Aktifbank XS2034164074 6.50% 40 07/31/2019 08/01/2029 Kuveyt Turk Bank XS2028862998 9.13% 200 07/02/2019 Perpetual Treasury US900123CV04 6.35% 2250 07/10/2019 08/10/2024 Vakifbank 150 06/25/2019 2024 Vakifbank XS1970705528 8.125% 600 03/21/2019 03/28/2024 Sisecam XS1961010987 6.95% 700 03/20/2019 03/14/2026 Treasury US900123CT57 7.625% 1000 03/26/2019 04/26/2029 Yapi Kredi Bank XS1958649854 8.25% 500 03/07/2019 10/15/2024 Koc Holding XS1961766596 6.50% 750 03/05/2019 03/11/2025 QNB Finansbank XS1959391019 6.875% 500 02/28/2019 09/07/2024 Yapi Kredi Bank XS1957348441 FRN 321.6 02/25/2019 11/25/2027 Turk Telekom XS1955059420 6.875% 500 02/21/2019 02/28/2025 Treasury (sukuk) XS1816199373 5.80% 2000 02/21/2019 02/21/2022 Treasury XS1843443356 4.63% EUR1.25bn 01/31/2019 03/31/2025 Eximbank XS1917720911 8.25% 500 01/24/2019 01/24/2024 Treasury US900123CT57 7.625% 2000 01/16/2019 04/26/2029 source: cbonds, intellinews

In November, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu confirmed that the municipality was seeking Treasury approval for a $500mn eurobond sale.

On November 8, government-run Vakifbank received approval from the Turkish capital markets board (SPK) to issue €1bn worth of mortgage-backed securities abroad.

On December 23, Vakifbank said in a stock exchange filing that it received approval from the local banking watchdog BDDK to recall its 10-year subordinated (Tier II) eurobonds worth $500mn. The paper carries a call option at the end of the fifth year and Vakifbank will redeem the paper on February 3.

Vakifbank issued the paper in January 2015 at a yield of 6.95%.

Also on December 23, Vakifbank applied to the SPK to issue up to $5bn worth of eurobonds.

On November 18, private lender Yapi Kredi cut the issuance limit for its mortgage-backed eurobonds, already approved by the SPK, to €500mn from €1bn.

Reuters reported on October 18 that national flag carrier Turkish Airlines had mandated lenders for eurobonds or Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates. However, nothing has been heard of the move since then.

The next scheduled eurobond redemption by the Turkish Treasury is set for May 18, 2020. A repayment of €2bn for 10-year EUR-denominated papers is scheduled. Also in 2020, the Treasury will, on June 5, redeem $2bn in 15-year USD papers. On December 3, it will redeem JPY60mn in samurai bonds.

Turkish Treasury's Outstanding Eurobonds Issue Date Maturity Year Currency Face (mn) Face ($mn) Coupon (%) Type ISIN 03/09/2008 11/03/2019 10.5 USD 1,500 1,500 7.000 Bond US900123BD15 01/02/2007 02/04/2019 12.2 EUR 1,250 1,618 5.875 Bond XS0285127329 30/04/2009 07/11/2019 10.5 USD 1,500 1,500 7.500 Bond US900123BF62 20/04/2010 18/05/2020 10.1 EUR 1,500 1,651 5.125 Bond XS0503454166 12/11/2010 18/05/2020 9.5 EUR 500 550 5.125 Re-open XS0503454166 02/06/2005 05/06/2020 15 USD 1,250 1,250 7.000 Bond US900123AX87 23/02/2007 05/06/2020 13.3 USD 750 750 7.000 Re-open US900123AX87 01/12/2017 07/12/2020 3 JPY 60,000 548 1.810 Bond JP579200AHQ2 11/03/2011 18/03/2021 10 JPY 180,000 1,643 1.870 Bond JP579200ABF8 11/03/2010 30/03/2021 11.1 USD 1,000 1,000 5.625 Bond US900123BH29 05/08/2010 30/03/2021 10.7 USD 1,000 1,000 5.625 Re-open US900123BH29 01/06/2016 08/06/2021 5 USD 1,000 1,000 4.251 Sukuk XS1303467077 05/11/2013 12/11/2021 8 EUR 1,250 1,376 4.350 Bond XS0993155398 13/02/2019 21/02/2022 3 USD 2,000 2,000 5.800 Sukuk XS1816199373 08/03/2012 15/03/2022 10 JPY 90,000 822 1.470 Bond JP579200ACF6 17/10/2011 25/03/2022 10.4 USD 1,000 1,000 5.125 Bond US900123BY51 18/01/2012 26/09/2022 10.7 USD 1,500 1,500 6.250 Bond US900123BZ27 16/02/2012 26/09/2022 10.6 USD 1,000 1,000 6.250 Re-open US900123BZ27 08/01/2013 23/03/2023 10.2 USD 1,500 1,500 3.250 Bond US900123CA66 30/03/2017 06/04/2023 6 USD 1,250 1,250 5.004 Sukuk XS1586385178 08/04/2014 11/04/2023 9 EUR 1,000 1,101 4.125 Bond XS1057340009 16/10/2018 23/12/2023 5.2 USD 2,000 2,000 7.250 Bond US900123CR91 22/01/2014 22/03/2024 10.2 USD 2,500 2,500 5.750 Bond US900123CF53 02/07/2019 10/08/2024 5.1 USD 2,250 2,250 6.350 Bond US900123CV04 17/09/2014 25/09/2024 10 JPY 100,000 913 1.050 Bond JP579200AEM8 06/11/2019 14/11/2024 5 USD 2,500 2,500 5.600 Bond US900123CW86 18/11/2014 25/11/2024 10 USD 1,000 1,000 4.489 Sukuk XS1141043296 13/01/2005 05/02/2025 20.1 USD 2,000 2,000 7.375 Bond US900123AW05 01/11/2006 05/02/2025 18.3 USD 1,250 1,250 7.375 Re-open US900123AW05 24/01/2019 31/03/2025 6.2 EUR 1,250 1,376 4.625 Bond XS1843443356 07/06/2017 14/06/2025 8 EUR 1,000 1,101 3.250 Bond XS1629918415 07/11/2018 16/02/2026 7.3 EUR 1,500 1,651 5.200 Bond XS1909184753 08/04/2015 14/04/2026 11 USD 1,500 1,500 4.250 Bond US900123CJ75 02/03/2016 09/10/2026 10.6 USD 1,500 1,500 4.875 Bond US900123CK49 20/10/2016 09/10/2026 10 USD 1,500 1,500 4.875 Re-open US900123CK49 18/01/2017 25/03/2027 10.2 USD 2,000 2,000 6.000 Bond US900123CL22 23/02/2017 25/03/2027 10.1 USD 1,250 1,250 6.000 Re-open US900123CL22 09/01/2018 17/02/2028 10.1 USD 2,000 2,000 5.125 Bond US900123CP36 16/04/2018 24/10/2028 10.5 USD 2,000 2,000 6.125 Bond US900123CQ19 09/01/2019 26/04/2029 10.3 USD 2,000 2,000 7.625 Bond US900123CT57 26/03/2019 26/04/2029 10.1 USD 1,000 1,000 7.625 Re-open US900123CT57 10/01/2000 15/01/2030 30 USD 1,500 1,500 11.875 Bond US900123AL40 30/01/2013 07/02/2033 20 JPY 18,400 168 2.680 Bond JP579200ADE7 07/01/2004 14/02/2034 30.1 USD 1,500 1,500 8.000 Bond US900123AT75 04/01/2006 17/03/2036 30.2 USD 1,500 1,500 6.875 Bond US900123AY60 14/11/2006 17/03/2036 29.3 USD 750 750 6.875 Re-open US900123AY60 17/01/2007 17/03/2036 29.2 USD 500 500 6.875 Re-open US900123AY60 27/02/2008 05/03/2038 30 USD 1,000 1,000 7.250 Bond US900123BB58 05/01/2010 30/05/2040 30.4 USD 2,000 2,000 6.750 Bond US900123BG46 05/01/2011 14/01/2041 30 USD 1,000 1,000 6.000 Bond US900123BJ84 26/06/2012 14/01/2041 28.6 USD 1,000 1,000 6.000 Re-open US900123BJ84 11/12/2012 14/01/2041 28.1 USD 1,000 1,000 6.000 Re-open US900123BJ84 09/04/2013 16/04/2043 30 USD 1,500 1,500 4.875 Bond US900123CB40 13/01/2015 16/04/2043 28.3 USD 1,500 1,500 4.875 Re-open US900123CB40 12/02/2014 17/02/2045 31 USD 1,500 1,500 6.625 Bond US900123CG37 04/05/2016 17/02/2045 28.8 USD 1,500 1,500 6.625 Re-open US900123CG37 04/05/2017 11/05/2047 30 USD 1,750 1,750 5.750 Bond US900123CM05 13/09/2017 11/05/2047 29.7 USD 1,750 1,750 5.750 Re-open US900123CM05 source: treasury

The next scheduled eurobond redemption by a Turkish lender is scheduled for January 24, 2020 when private lender Akbank will repay $500mn (XS1111101314).

Also in 2020, state-run Halkbank will repay, on February 5, $750mn (XS0882347072) while Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB) will redeem, on April 22, $350mn and Isbank will repay, on April 30, $750mn.

For the Turkish real sector, the next scheduled eurobond redemption is scheduled for April 24, 2020 when Koc Holding will repay $750mn (XS0922615819) of debt which was already refinanced in March last year.

Also in 2020, Yasar Holding will redeem, on May 6, $172mn (XS1132450427) while glassmaker Sisecam will repay, on May 9, $300mn, already refinanced in March last year. Mersin Port will redeem on, August 12, $450mn ((XS0957598070), already refinanced in November.