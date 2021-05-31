Real wages in Ukraine rose 19.7% y/y in April to $485

Real wages in Ukraine rose 19.7% y/y in April to $485
Ukraine's real wages in Ukraine jumped 19.7% y/y in April to $485 as incomes continue to rise, although high inflation is eating into the gains.
By bne IntelliNews May 31, 2021

Real wages in Ukraine rose 19.7% year on year in April, accelerating from 9.5% y/y growth in March, the State Statistics Service reported on May 28. The average monthly nominal wage amounted to UAH13,543 ($485), declining from UAH13,612 in March, or 1.2% month on month in real terms.  

The leaders for average monthly wages were the City of Kyiv (UAH20,422) as well as Kyiv (UAH13,908) and Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk (UAH13,886) regions. The largest average nominal wage increase was in hospitality and catering services (99.4% y/y), healthcare and social services (66.8% y/y) and real estate operations (52.5% y/y).  

Within the industrial sector, the highest growth of nominal wages was in the textile industry (60.1% y/y), machinery (47.1% y/y) and furniture production (37.8% y/y).  

“The accelerated growth of real wages in April was due to the low comparative base of April 2020 (-0.4% y/y),” Evgeniya Akhtyrko of Concorde Capital said in a note. “We expect real wages will rise 8-9% y/y in 2021. The growth of wages will be boosted by economic revival and rising demand for labour.”

 

Related Content

Ukraine’s banking sector profitability improved in April, but is still below early 2020 level

KYIV BLOG: Ukraine in May

Ryanair forced landing in Minsk is not the first time planes were ordered down to arrest a passenger

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine’s banking sector profitability improved in April, but is still below early 2020 level

KYIV BLOG: Ukraine in May

Ryanair forced landing in Minsk is not the first time planes were ordered down to arrest a passenger

Data

Russia’s manufacturing PMI up to 51.9 in May, highest level in over a year

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI registered 51.9 in May, up from 50.4 in April, its strongest improvement since March 2019, Markit said in a press release on June 1.

Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever

Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) posted $600.9bn in May, its highest level ever, and $2bn more than the previous all time high set in August 2008, just before the global financial crisis hit.

Wages in Moldova up real 10% y/y in Q1

The pandemic has reduced the number of jobs in Moldova but the average wage has increased.

Flash estimate shows Georgia’s GDP surging 44.8% y/y in April

Polish GDP eases fall to -1.4% y/y in Q1 as consumption and investment grow

The reading is an upward revision of 0.3pp versus the flash estimate published in mid-May.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI up to 51.9 in May, highest level in over a year
3 hours ago
Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
4 hours ago
Wages in Moldova up real 10% y/y in Q1
5 hours ago
Flash estimate shows Georgia’s GDP surging 44.8% y/y in April
5 hours ago
Polish GDP eases fall to -1.4% y/y in Q1 as consumption and investment grow
6 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    9 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    22 days ago
  3. Ryanair forced landing in Minsk is not the first time planes were ordered down to arrest a passenger
    6 days ago
  4. COMMENT: How the Gamestop phenomenon hit Russia
    6 days ago
  5. ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey entering an era of violence
    3 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    19 days ago
  2. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    9 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    22 days ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    27 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss