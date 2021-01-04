Pros and cons of joining EEU for Uzbekistan

China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically
Russian corporate profits at 2017 levels in October, but ahead of the last four years in m/m terms
Putin's popularity slips slightly to 65%, but 2020 crises burnished the government's image
Ukraine’s international reserves over $28.5bn, highest in eight years
Ukrainian utility DTEK launches new green strategy
The decline of Ukraine’s industrial output slowed to 0.3% y/y in November
BALKAN BLOG: Women's political representation or real political power?
Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Christmas online shopping and home deliveries thrive in Latvia
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Hungarian towns fear bankruptcy after government halves local business tax
Wizz Air shares start trading on Budapest's BETa Market
Foreign investors eye bargains on distressed Budapest hotel market, but owners won't budge
Poland’s retail sales sink less than expected in November despite lockdown
Poland picks location for its Izera e-car plant, says production delayed until 2024
Polish coal mining sector’s loss exceeds €830mn at end-October
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Albanian PM announces mini cabinet reshuffle
Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests
Bosnia wins procedural step in Tuzla TPP case
Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
OUTLOOK 2021 Croatia
At least seven dead in Croatia earthquake
Croatian central bank forecasts 8.9% GDP fall in 2020, 4.9% rise in 2021
Silversmith Capital Partners leads $60mn funding round for Croatia’s Microblink
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Montenegro closes troubled flag carrier, plans to set up new airline
Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
Romania’s new government announces austerity measures
Metro outsources IT divisions including METRO Systems Romania to India’s Wipro
Romania’s new government led by Florin Citu takes office
Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions
Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia
DeSUS party leaves Slovenian government in blow to PM Jansa
Slovenia’s central bank forecast 7.6% GDP contraction in 2020, 3.1% growth in 2021
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Turkey’s Dec manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkey
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Turkey’s defence procurement faces “real damage” from US sanctions
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Uzbekistan’s possible accession into the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has been a question debated within and outside the country for two years. Membership would carry clear benefits and risks for Uzbekistan.
The Cabinet in March last year approved a decision to apply for EEU observer status. That status was granted in December.
If membership was established, international transport permit processes would be simplified and the free movement of passengers, cargo and vehicles would be ensured as regards EEU members Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Belarus.
Uzbekistan currently has duty-free trade with the member states of the EEU under a Free Trade Zone Agreement inked in 2013 with the CIS, of which all EEU countries are members.
According to the Center for International Private Enterprise, by joining the EEU, Uzbekistan would become part of the customs area in which the Single Customs Tariff (SCT) is in effect. Therefore, the country’s import customs duty rates for third countries (except for other signatories to the CIS Free Trade Zone Agreement, namely Moldova, Tajikistan, Ukraine) would change, and they would be regulated by the SCT of the EEU.
The customs tariff systems of the EEU and Uzbekistan differ significantly, so the most important changes would occur in the rates of Uzbekistan’s import customs duties, causing a change in the price ratio and increasing structural costs in the economy.
Lower import tariffs
In the short term, full membership of Uzbekistan in the EEU would lead to lower import tariff rates on several consumer goods, hence enhancing competition on the domestic market.
At the same time, import customs duties would rise on many other goods, especially resource and capital goods, which could impede modernisation and structural reform of the economy.
Overall, if Uzbekistan’s import customs duties are standardised with the single rates of the EEU, the country could expect imports of consumer goods from third countries to grow, the exchange rate of the national currency to fall, and structural costs in the economy to increase.
Another advantage of joining the EEU for Uzbekistan would be that tariffs on transit and transportation would decrease, and it would be easier and simpler for Uzbek migrants to work in the EEU in the short and medium term, which could increase migration and money transfers back to Uzbekistan.
Kyrgyz experience
Director of the analytical center Cross-Border Research Network of Central Eurasia, Denis Berdakov, shared some thoughts on Kyrgyzstan’s experience within the trade bloc.
“Kyrgyzstan has greatly benefited from joining the EEU in terms of the labour force. Our labour migrants, whose number at that time according to various estimates was from 600,000 to a million, became workers within the EEU. Because of this, they did not need to pass exams for knowledge of the Russian language, they could stay on the territory of the Russian Federation as long as they had a legal employment contract. They also received all kinds of medical rights, their children could study in schools, there was no need to buy patents,” he said.
“According to the minimum calculations, each worker from Kyrgyzstan gained at least 40,000 rubles ($540) a year. That is, they did not have to buy patents and certificates, while migrants from other countries were required to buy all these documents. Currently, about 800,000 Kyrgyz citizens work in Russia. If you multiply the above-mentioned 40,000 rubles by the number of migrants, this is a lot of money. This money came back to Kyrgyzstan and remained in the families of the migrants themselves,” Berdakov added.
He also talked about disadvantages in joining the EEU.
“If we talk about negative consequences, products such as cars, smartphones, and TVs imported from the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and China have become more expensive for Kyrgyz citizens. This is logical, since any customs union provides for the development of domestic production, closing access to others. Chinese goods are very cheap, but in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Russia, these goods are subject to a high duty. This is the entry price.”
Doubly landlocked Uzbekistan is increasingly expressing an interest in using Iran's sole oceanic port, Chabahar, as a trade gateway that could help it expand to new overseas markets.
It's an understatement to say that 2020 proved a gruelling test for the whole world. In business, enterprises often had to switch to experimental approaches or total restructuring of processes to
UzAuto Motors is considering a $300mn eurobond issue, according to data published on Uzbekistan's Unified Portal of Corporate Information on October 30.
“We are pleased to inform that UzAuto ... more
