Priests' arrests cause clashes in Montenegro

Priests' arrests cause clashes in Montenegro
Crowds gathered in Niksic in defiance of social distancing rules.
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia May 13, 2020

The arrest of eight Serbian Orthodox Church priests in Montenegro provoked protests in several towns, which turned violent in Niksic on May 13.

The priests were arrested after thousands of Montenegrins attended a religious procession in violation of a ban on gatherings because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a response, peaceful protest marches were staged in several towns. A protest was planned in the capital Podgorica by the Democratic Front, the main opposition party, but its members gave up the rally after a conversation with the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, Amfilohije.

In Niksic, several hundred people gathered in in front of the security centre to urge the authorities to release the priests. However, at some point they also started calling the police “fascists” and throwing stones at them and the police responded with tear gas, daily Vijesti reported. Several people were arrested.

Meanwhile, Serbia also objected to the arrest of the priests but refrained from demanding their release.

According to the Montenegrin authorities, the priests did not inform the police about the planned gathering, which allegedly has threatened people’s health.

However, the situation once again increased the tensions between the government and the Serbian Orthodox Church.

At the end of December the parliament in Podgorica adopted the church law that, according to its critics, may strip the Serbian Orthodox Church of hundreds of religious sites in Montenegro, including medieval monasteries and churches.

This provoked a series of protests in Montenegro and in Serbia and worsened the relations between the two governments at the time.

In mid-February, Montenegro’s Prime Minister Dusko Markovic met the Serbian Orthodox Church’s top bishop in the country, Metropolitan Amfilohije, to discuss disagreements. After Amfilohije has submitted a list of proposed amendments to the law to Markovic, they agreed to a comprehensive review of the law.

Montenegro seceded peacefully from its loose union with Serbia in 2006 following a referendum. Two-thirds of its population of around 620,000 is Orthodox Christian and the main church is the Serbian Orthodox Church.

A separate Montenegrin Orthodox Church was set up in 1993 but has not been recognised by other Orthodox Christian communities to date. The local branch of the Serbian Orthodox Church controls most holy sites, some of which are popular among tourists and bring in significant revenue.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Illegal border crossings to EU via Western Balkans increase 60% in January-April

Retail sales under lockdown across Central and Eastern Europe are sinking

Southeast Europe looks to near abroad tourists to save 2020 summer season

News

Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund ready to start mass production of anti-COVID-19 drug

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, is ready to start the mass production of a drug it claims is effective in the treatment of the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Critics fear Hungarian government's bill on special economic zones will hurt opposition local governments

Special economic zones will help relaunch the economy, preserve and create new jobs, according to the bill. Opponents say it will allow Fidesz-leaning political bodies to allocate resources on the basis of political affiliation.

Russia's Sberbank income collapses, plunging by 85%, return on equity down to 3% in April, RAS results show

Russia's largest bank Sberbank reported net income of RUB11.5bn ($155mn) in April 2020, plunging by 85% year on year and 81% month on month, and making a return on equity (ROE) of only 3%, the lowest since 2015, the Russian Accounting Standard (RAS)

Bar high to Fed swap line for Turkey but Trump could weigh in says former top central banker

“I’m fairly sure that we will end up there eventually,” says academic in response to prospect of IMF bailout or capital controls.

Russian diamond sales lose their sparkle as Alrosa's drop 95%

Sales of rough and polished diamonds almost totally halted in April but Alrosa expects to see an upward trend in demand as early as in the beginning of 3Q20.

Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund ready to start mass production of anti-COVID-19 drug
17 hours ago
Critics fear Hungarian government's bill on special economic zones will hurt opposition local governments
4 hours ago
Russia's Sberbank income collapses, plunging by 85%, return on equity down to 3% in April, RAS results show
11 hours ago
Bar high to Fed swap line for Turkey but Trump could weigh in says former top central banker
12 hours ago
Russian diamond sales lose their sparkle as Alrosa's drop 95%
19 hours ago

Most Read

  1. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira has belly-flopped and London, it is your fault
    6 days ago
  2. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    8 days ago
  3. Uzbek-born philanthropist Alisher Usmanov donates $15mn to help victims of the Sardoba dam disaster
    6 days ago
  4. IMF cancels Ukraine EFF deal, downgrades it to an SBA due to "unprecedented economic uncertainty"
    6 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Alisher Usmanov, the path of a game-changer
    16 days ago
  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    24 days ago
  2. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    20 days ago
  4. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    28 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    3 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss