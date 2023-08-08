President Duda announces Poland will hold general election on October 15

President Duda announces Poland will hold general election on October 15
President Duda has chosen the earliest possible date for the general election at which his former party will seek an unprecedented third term. / bne IntelliNews
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius August 8, 2023

President Andrzej Duda announced Poland will hold a general election on October 15, with the radical rightwing Law and Justice party hoping to winning an unprecedented third term, Polish news agencies IAR and PAP reported on August 8.

Poland’s governing conservatives in March launched an effort to win a third consecutive term in power, starting a nationwide tour to rally voters ahead of the elections and promising a raft of new policies “to make Poland stronger and secure”.

But the ruling party has struggled to win over voters beyond its conservative, Catholic and largely rural base, leaving it potentially well short of a majority. Opinion polls show Law and Justice with a lead over the biggest opposition party, Civic Platform, with the support of about a third of the electorate. Law and Justice is likely to struggle to secure the 44% of the vote it won in 2019, Bloomberg reported on August 8.

“The future of Poland is a matter for each of us,” Duda said in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter

The fractured opposition blames the ruling Law and Justice’s coalition for failing to curb the cost-of-living crisis or resolve a growing list of legal disputes with the European Union that have frozen €35.4 billion in aid.

The opposition appears to be set to enter the parliamentary election race divided into three separate blocs, one led by Civic Platform, a second grouping the centrist Poland 2050 and the rural-based Polish People’s Party (PSL), and the third comprising the leftwing parties. 

During eight years in power, the ruling Law and Justice party has consolidated its electorate by offering an array of popular social programmes, including subsidies to families with children, pension increases and a lower retirement age.

However, this time around, Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland’s most powerful politician, has struggled to gain traction with a bolstered spending plan for families.

He’s also misfired with an effort to target Civic Platform leader Donald Tusk, the former European Council president, for allegedly being soft on Russia. Law and Justice has championed legislation designed to effectively place Tusk under investigation for Russian links ahead of the vote — a measure that drew a sharp rebuke from the US and EU, Bloomberg said.

Three months ahead of the ballot, neither main party has seen a boost in the polls, raising the spectre of a deadlock after votes are cast. Much electoral energy has gone to Konfederacja (Confederation), an alliance of far-right and eurosceptic groups that have mixed anti-Ukrainian and anti-immigrant rhetoric with a radical small-government vision.

The newfound popularity of Confederation, particularly among younger voters, has transformed a force once on the fringes of Polish politics into a a potential kingmaker. While Law and Justice has dismissed talk of an alliance, it may be hard pressed to secure a majority without Confederation. 

The ruling conservatives in 2019 won a convincing victory over opposition parties at the ballot box, securing a second term in power. They maintained a majority in the 460-seat lower house, but narrowly lost control of the 100-seat upper house, the Senate.

The upper house is less powerful than the lower chamber, but it can delay or amend legislation. The Sejm, the lower house, needs to muster an absolute majority to override Senate amendments.

In February, Poland’s four main opposition parties, including Poland 2050 and the PSL, agreed to join forces in the next race for the Senate.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Net outflow of migrants from CEE slowing as life at home improves

CEE easing cycles around the corner

Czech-based PPF buys 6.3% stake in Scandinavian Viaplay Group

News

Detention of ethnic Greek mayor puts Albania’s EU accession progress at risk

Greek politicians have stepped up their rhetoric over the months-long detention of Fredi Beleri, the ethnic Greek mayor of Himara in Albania, warning Tirana that the country’s EU accession progress may be at risk if the case is not resolved.

Black Sea war zone threatens to knock out Kazakh oil

Tankers imperilled as, following drone attacks on shipping, aide to Ukraine’s president says everything the Russians are moving back and forth on the sea is now a “valid military target".

Kosovo’s defence minister steps down after cooling of relations with West

Armend Mejah's resignation is believed to be linked to the deterioration in Kosovo’s relations with its Western allies.

Charges against Slovak ex-minister Kalinak dropped under controversial paragraph 363

General prosecutor's office rejects police case in another blow to anti-corruption drive against former ruling party.

Russian ambassador accused of using Operation Storm anniversary to stir Balkan tensions

Operation Storm is already an annual source of conflict as the anniversary is celebrated in Croatia and mourned in Serbia.

Detention of ethnic Greek mayor puts Albania’s EU accession progress at risk
2 hours ago
Black Sea war zone threatens to knock out Kazakh oil
8 hours ago
Kosovo’s defence minister steps down after cooling of relations with West
10 hours ago
Charges against Slovak ex-minister Kalinak dropped under controversial paragraph 363
11 hours ago
Russian ambassador accused of using Operation Storm anniversary to stir Balkan tensions
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 day ago
  2. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    6 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Budget revenues surge as Russia completes switch to Asian oil markets
    4 days ago
  4. Saudi peace talks put Ukraine territorial integrity at the core of any deal with Russia
    2 days ago
  5. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    8 days ago
  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    23 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 day ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    14 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss