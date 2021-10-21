Polish industrial production eases growth to 8.8% y/y in September

Polish industrial production eases growth to 8.8% y/y in September
By Wojciech Kosc in Katowice October 21, 2021

Poland’s industrial production growth expanded 8.8% year-on-year at constant prices in September, after growing 13.2% y/y the preceding month, unadjusted data from statistical office GUS showed on October 20.

The weaker growth was expected due to a higher reference base from the same month in 2020 as well as fewer working days but still came above the consensus, which assumed expansion of 8.2% in y/y terms. 

“Industrial production data are good information showing the strength of the Polish industry and its resilience to bottlenecks in the supply of raw materials and intermediate goods,” Bank Millennium said in a comment on GUS figures. 

That is due to the Polish industrial sector’s smaller dependence on external suppliers than in Western Europe, Bank Millennium adds. Polish exporters also remain competitive in terms of pricing.

Seasonally adjusted, industrial production grew 8.7% y/y in the ninth month after an expansion of 10.7% y/y in August. The monthly reading showed an unadjusted jump of 11% (-2.5% month-on-month in August) and also a gain of 0.9% upon adjustment (-0.3% in August).

Broken down by the main segments, output grew an unadjusted 7.9% y/y (+13.3% in August) in manufacturing. Production also expanded 11.7% y/y in water supply and waste management, keeping the growth rate from the preceding month. 

There also was a gain of 22.1% y/y (+16.1% in August) in the utility sector. Output expanded 7.8% y/y (+4.1% in August) in mining and quarrying.

Overall, production increased in 30 out of 34 industrial segments in September in y/y terms, compared to292 in August.

The outlook for the sector is broadly favourable.

“In coming months industrial production growth should remain solid but supply-side issues and rising prices might weigh on the performance of some of the sectors,” Erste wrote.

“Even with the increasing PPI, which may weigh upon demand, we do not expect a recession in the industrial sector throughout 2022,” Bank Millennium said.

Poland suffered a pandemic-driven recession of 2.7% in 2020, one of the mildest contractions in Europe. The country’s GDP is projected to expand strongly at around 5% in 2021. The explosion in the number of new COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases remains a risk factor, however.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

wiiw hikes 2021 CEE growth forecast to 5.4%

ING: Growing metals demand & the issue of emissions

Poland and the EU ratchet up judicial dispute

Data

Ukraine GDP increases 2.9% in 8M21, ministry estimates

Ukraine’s real GDP increased 2.9% y/y in 8M21, accelerating from a 2.1% y/y growth in 7M21.

Bulgaria’s inflation reaches nine-year peak in September

Inflation rises to 4.8% y/y in August, after the CPI rose by 3.7% year-on-year in July.

Polish inflation climbs further to 5.9% y/y in September

Inflation picks up 0.5pp versus the preceding month to a 20-year high.

Belarus' GDP 3% up in January-August, foreign trade surplus at record high

In January-August 2021 Belarus' GDP rose by 3%, while the foreign trade surplus exceeded $2bn and beat the record of the year 2013.

Belarus' gold, forex reserves down by 0.4% to $8.5bn in September

Belarus' gold and foreign currency reserves totalled $8,459.9bn as of 1 October, 2021, according to the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) preliminary data, reports BelTA.

Ukraine GDP increases 2.9% in 8M21, ministry estimates
1 day ago
Bulgaria’s inflation reaches nine-year peak in September
2 days ago
Polish inflation climbs further to 5.9% y/y in September
3 days ago
Belarus' GDP 3% up in January-August, foreign trade surplus at record high
3 days ago
Belarus' gold, forex reserves down by 0.4% to $8.5bn in September
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    6 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    1 day ago
  3. Efforts to deploy US counterterrorism forces in Uzbekistan may not be over
    5 days ago
  4. Russia breaks off diplomatic ties with Nato
    2 days ago
  5. Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Ukraine or Romania
    7 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    6 days ago
  2. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    1 month ago
  3. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    1 month ago
  4. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    21 days ago
  5. LONG READ: How a V-shaped market and ageing pipes and fields sent gas prices soaring
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss