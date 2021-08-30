Polish government still undecided over restrictions to curb fourth wave of pandemic

Polish government still undecided over restrictions to curb fourth wave of pandemic
There are municipalities in the eastern regions of the country – strongholds of PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski – where the vaccination rate is not even 30%.
By bne IntelliNews August 30, 2021

Poland’s rightwing government is getting ready for the incoming fourth wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but details on the scope of restrictions and measures to boost the vaccination rate are still unclear.

Tackling the projected peak of the fourth wave – estimated at 15,000 to even 30,000 new cases daily in late October and November – could well prove a political challenge for the government, led by Law and Justice (PiS). 

With the fourth wave most dangerous for the unvaccinated, the government is facing the necessity of introducing regional curbs in regions with the lowest ratio of inoculations. Those are mainly in eastern Poland – PiS’ electoral stronghold.

“We can be sure that some restrictions will appear, mostly in those provinces with very low vaccination rates,” health ministry spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz admitted in an interview for private radio RMF FM last week.

The restrictions are likely to be on a county-per-county basis based on colour codes – where red means the strictest regime – which the government had tried during the previous surge in new infections.

There is no clarity, however, on what the government will eventually introduce and also whether it is going to force the vaccine-resistant Poles to get a shot, an even more complex political conundrum.

“We analyze the activities of our partners abroad,” the head of the prime minister’s office, Michal Dworczyk, told a news conference, referring to attempts by governments like the French at introducing so-called vaccine passes giving easier access to services to the vaccinated.

“There is no decision on these kinds of issues,” Dworczyk also said. 

A proposal under consideration is reportedly to give employers the power to check on employees’ vaccination status and lower their pay if they avoided a jab. French-style vaccine passes are also being “discussed,” Dworczyk said. 

Another measure currently under discussion is mandatory vaccination for certain groups like medics, teachers, police, firefighters, or the elderly. Again, the government has only mooted the idea without ultimately confirming it. 

In recent weeks, Poland has seen a number of incidents in which anti-vaxxers abused medical professionals giving the shots. In one case, a mobile vaccination point was set on fire. 

Poland has so far avoided a steep surge in the number of new coronavirus cases. But fears are growing about the fast spread of the highly transmissible delta variant as soon as schools reopen after the summer holidays because the country’s adult vaccination rate is only 58%, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

There are municipalities in the eastern regions of the country where the vaccination rate is not even 30%.

The government's pro-vaccination drive has all but petered out, with the rate of vaccine take-up one of the lowest in Europe.

To date, Poland has confirmed nearly 2.89mn coronavirus cases, including 75,340 deaths. The pandemic has been largely dormant since mid-June, with the seven-day average of new cases at an unintimidating 200 or so.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Nord Stream 2 fails to get exemption from EU gas market rules

Central European economies bounce back from the pandemic

VISEGRAD BLOG: PiS plays for time on the EU front

News

Karis is the only candidate on Estonian presidential ballot

Centre-right coalition nominates director of the Estonian National Museum after tiring of liberal President Kersti Kaljulaid's outspoken comments.

Tehran University medical physicist tells of scientists’ fear of Taliban rule

Culture of research and international funding that began with the demise of the first Taliban government could quickly disappear under the second, academics worry.

Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania

NGO finds dozens of methane leaks, including next to children’s playground.

Montenegro’s President Djukanovic threatened with impeachment over vow to stop inauguration of Serbian Orthodox cleric

Montenegrins are divided over plan to inaugurate Metropolitan Bishop Joanikije II as head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the historic capital Cetinje.

Huge explosions at military warehouse injure 66 in Kazakhstan

More than a 1,000 people evacuated from nearby settlements. It is the country’s second such incident in two years.

Karis is the only candidate on Estonian presidential ballot
3 hours ago
Tehran University medical physicist tells of scientists’ fear of Taliban rule
10 hours ago
Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
11 hours ago
Montenegro’s President Djukanovic threatened with impeachment over vow to stop inauguration of Serbian Orthodox cleric
12 hours ago
Huge explosions at military warehouse injure 66 in Kazakhstan
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    11 days ago
  2. 15% of Russian industrial companies are zombies
    7 days ago
  3. Iran’s Caspian Sea gas find ‘may be so large it could meet a fifth of European gas needs’
    7 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  5. VTB accelerates relocation to Frankfurt as UK losses balloon to $213mn
    7 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    26 days ago
  2. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    13 days ago
  3. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    25 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    11 days ago
  5. Can China tap Afghanistan’s lithium treasure?
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss